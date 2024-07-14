Former Madhya Pradesh high court judge Justice Rohit Arya joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, almost three months after his retirement. The former high court judge received BJP's membership from the party's state unit chief Dr Raghavendra Sharma at a program in Bhopal, reported Bar & Bench citing a local media report. Former Madhya Pradesh high court judge Rohit Arya joins BJP.

Appointed as a judge of the Madhya Pradesh high court on September 12, 2013, and becoming a permanent Judge on March 26, 2015, Justice Arya presided over several cases that grabbed headlines. In 2021, he denied bail to comedians Munawar Faruqui and Nalin Yadav, who were accused of hurting religious sentiments and violating the Covid-19 protocol during a New Year event during a show in Indore.

In his order, Justice Arya emphasised the Constitutional duty to promote harmony and the spirit of brotherhood, stating, "The State must endeavour to ensure that this ecosystem and sustenance of coexistence in our welfare society is not polluted by negative forces."

The Supreme Court later granted bail to Faruqui, setting aside the high court's order.

In another notable case in 2020, Justice Arya infamously granted bail to a man accused of outraging the modesty of a woman on the condition that he present himself to the complainant on Raksha Bandhan so she could tie a "rakhi" on his wrist, symbolizing a brother-sister relationship. The accused was also required to promise to protect the complainant.

This decision was met with significant criticism and was subsequently overturned by the Supreme Court, which issued directives for lower courts on handling bail petitions in cases related to crimes against women.

Born on April 28, 1962, Justice Arya has had an extensive career in the judiciary and legal practice. He was enrolled as an advocate in August 1984 and was designated as a senior advocate by the high court of Madhya Pradesh on August 26, 2003. Throughout his career, he practised in various fields including civil laws, corporate fiduciary, arbitration, administrative, service, labour laws, and tax laws, representing entities such as the central government, State Bank of India, Telecom Department, BSNL, Employees State Insurance Corporation, and the Income Tax Department.