Former MP’s remarks signal infighting in Kerala Congress

The next assembly elections in Kerala is scheduled to be held in 2026, but the infighting within the state Congress unit over the post of chief minister continued on Sunday with senior leader and former MP K Muraleedharan taking an indirect swipe at his colleague, Ramesh Chennithala. K Muraleedharan (HT Photo)

Chennithala, MLA and former leader of opposition, has been in the news recently over invites being made to him by prominent communities, signalling to his growing acceptability as a potential chief minister, if the UDF comes to power. The Haripad MLA was recently seen inaugurating an event in connection with the birth anniversary of Mannath Padmanabhan, a social reformer and leader of the caste outfit, Nair Service Society (NSS). It was after 11 years that Chennithala was invited to an NSS event. He has also recently drawn praise as a “mature” and “effective” leader by prominent personalities such as NSS general secretary Sukumaran Nair, SNDP general secretary Vellappally Natesan and IUML state president Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal.

Muraleedharan, when asked by reporters about Chennithala’s growing stature among communities and whether it is a sign that he would be made chief minister in 2026, said, “Everyone praises everyone else. No one is demeaned. Just because someone is praised, he doesn’t automatically become the chief minister. When we are invited to events, we all go. When Chennithala goes somewhere, you (reporters) follow him. But when we go to such events, no one follows us. There is no importance in big crowds behind leaders. We all have supporters behind us.”

He said that the Congress has a set of rules regarding choosing someone as the chief minister after winning an election.

“The Congress has to get a majority in the assembly. The opinion of Delhi (central leadership) will be heard. So, when there are leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi (who can decide), there is no point discussing it here,” said Muraleedharan.

Muraleedharan, a former state president, MLA and MP, is seen among the frontrunners for the CM’s post if the Congress-led UDF secures a majority in the assembly in 2026. Other contenders include Chennithala, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan and state Congress president K Sudhakaran.

UDF convener MM Hassan also criticised the media for initiating discussions on chief ministership even before the elections have been held.

“Various leaders attend different community events. Everyone gets invited. You (media) create stories based on leaders attending community programmes,” said Hassan.