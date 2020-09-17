e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Former PM Manmohan Singh, other MPs seek Rajya Sabha leave on health grounds

Former PM Manmohan Singh, other MPs seek Rajya Sabha leave on health grounds

On Wednesday, Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu said the lawmakers had sought leave of absence for health reasons. The requests have come amid the Covid-19 pandemic..

india Updated: Sep 17, 2020 06:27 IST
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, both Houses of Parliament have made extensive arrangements to ensure that physical distancing and other health protocols in place for preventing the spread of the virus are adhered to.
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, both Houses of Parliament have made extensive arrangements to ensure that physical distancing and other health protocols in place for preventing the spread of the virus are adhered to.(ANI Photo)
         

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is among the Rajya Sabha MPs who have sought the Upper House’s permission to remain absent for a part of or the entire monsoon session of Parliament

On Wednesday, Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu said the lawmakers had sought leave of absence for health reasons. The requests have come amid the Covid-19 pandemic..

Besides Manmohan Singh, two other senior Congress leaders -- Oscar Fernandes and P Chidambaram -- have also asked to be excused from the session.

Other MPs who have sought leave include Parimal Nathwani of the YSR Congress Party; A. Navaneethakrishnan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam; KG Kenye of the Naga People’s Front; Banda Prakash and Lakshmikantha Rao of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi; nominated MP Narendra Jadhav; Hishey Lachungpa of the Sikkim Democratic Front; Trinamool Congress’s Manas Ranjan Bhunia; Anbumani Ramadoss of the Paattali Makkal Katchi ; Sushil Kumar Gupta of the Aam Aadmi Party; and Mahendra Prasad of the Janata Dal (United).

On Monday, the House was informed that Subhasish Chakraborty and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray of the Trinamool Congress had also sought permission to stay away for the duration of the session, which ends on October 1, on health grounds.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, both Houses of Parliament have made extensive arrangements to ensure that physical distancing and other health protocols in place for preventing the spread of the virus are adhered to. Rajya Sabha proceedings are being held between 9am and 1pm; some of the members have to sit in galleries as well as the Lok Sabha chambers to follow the physical distancing requirement. MPs also had to undergo a mandatory Covid-19 test before being allowed to attend the session, which got underway on Monday.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Woman killed, 2 CRPF personnel injured in encounter with terrorists in Srinagar’s Batamaloo
Woman killed, 2 CRPF personnel injured in encounter with terrorists in Srinagar’s Batamaloo
‘Wish you good health and happiness’: Nepal PM Oli on PM Modi’s 70th birthday
‘Wish you good health and happiness’: Nepal PM Oli on PM Modi’s 70th birthday
Govt, Opposition to debate four key issues in House
Govt, Opposition to debate four key issues in House
Initial findings of antibody survey in Delhi suggests 33% exposed to Covid-19
Initial findings of antibody survey in Delhi suggests 33% exposed to Covid-19
Police’s Umar Khalid investigation hinges on witnesses X and Y
Police’s Umar Khalid investigation hinges on witnesses X and Y
Delhi Metro expands its colour palette, Tughlakabad-Aerocity line to be Silver
Delhi Metro expands its colour palette, Tughlakabad-Aerocity line to be Silver
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In