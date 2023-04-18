ED arrests its former sepoy for conducting a fake raid & issuing forged summons

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it has arrested its former sepoy for conducting a fake raid at a coffee shop in Kolkata and issuing forged summons to an accused.

The sepoy – a head constable rank personnel of the SSB was working in ED on deputation in 2019-2020. (Representative file image)

The sepoy, identified as Sukumar Kamaliya – a head constable rank personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), who was working in ED on deputation in 2019-2020, was taken into custody by the agency on April 16 under prevention of money laundering act.

A statement issued by the agency on Tuesday stated - “Kamaliya was found to be involved in conducting unauthorised search operation (by way of impersonation) in Kolkata and also issuing forged/ fraudulent summons to one of the persons under investigation by impersonating the investigating officer”.

In one case, he obtained information about the investigation being conducted against a person in an unauthorised manner and during his posting and after his repatriation, as a part of an extortion plan, issued a fraudulent summons to the said person to extort money from him, the ED said.

“The said summons was forwarded through WhatsApp from his mobile so that the said person should contact him directly and money can be extorted from him,” it added.

Similarly, he conducted an unauthorised search operation in a coffee shop in south Kolkata and threatened the owner of the coffee shop to pay ₹10 lakh.

The owner of the coffee shop lodged a complaint with the ED following which the agency took cognizance of the matter and raided the residence of its former sepoy that resulted in the recovery and seizure of certain incriminating documents and electronic gadgets, ED statement added.

ED has already created a system where people issued summons can check the authenticity by scanning a QR code provided on the document.

Besides, it has appealed to people to contact the agency for any verification of summons.