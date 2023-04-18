Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi assembly passes resolution against ‘misuse’ of CBI, ED

Delhi assembly passes resolution against ‘misuse’ of CBI, ED

A day after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22, the state assembly passed a resolution against the purported misuse of federal agencies to destabilise the Delhi government.

The resolution was passed a day after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22. (HT photo)

“The CBI and the ED (Enforcement Directorate) do not question corrupt leaders belonging to the BJP… The BJP may use all its might, but Kejrwial will not budge. Arvind Kejriwal is doing good work in the Capital, and I want to appeal to the BJP to not stop him,” said Gupta.

AAP MLA Bhawna Gaur alleged the Centre is misusing the CBI and the ED to “trouble” the elected government of Delhi. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hatching the conspiracies to crush Arvind Kejriwal, but this will not happen,” she said.

BJP legislator Ajay Mahavar hit back, saying the House was not discussing the issues of Delhi in the assembly but rather, was discussing the federal agencies, “which have nothing to do with the people of Delhi”.

After the discussion, AAP member Dilip Pandey moved a resolution against the federal agencies, and claimed that the Prime Minister “is using all its might to crush the youngest Political party -- Aam Aadmi Party”.

Leader of opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and other BJP MLAs opposed the resolution. Bidhuri said, “If the CBI and the ED have made fake cases, then why are former deputy CM Manish Sisodia and former minister Satyendar Jain not getting bail?”

The BJP legislators then tore copies of the resolution, and walked out of House in protest when it was put to vote.

The resolution was passed by voice vote.

protest bjp manish sisodia chief minister bharatiya janata party arvind kejriwal centre narendra modi prime minister house cbi enforcement directorate ed aam aadmi party central bureau of investigation satyendar jain bail appeal capital state assembly resolution legislator misuse dilip pandey + 21 more
