Tripura police filed a case against senior CPI-M leader and former chief minister Manik Sarkar for allegedly making ‘provocative’ statements during a political programme on August 10, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

“The investigation is in progress. No arrest has been made yet,” said police. (File Photo)

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Police, quoting the complainant, said that the former CM, while addressing a political programme at Agartala on August 10, allegedly made provocative statement against central and state governments.

In his statement, he allegedly said that if their 11-point charter of demands on issues ranging from problems faced by farmers, workers, corruption, road conditions, law and order and women’s safety are not fulfilled, their movement would be intensified and would take a more militant or aggressive form.

The statement later was telecast by local media channels and was published by a leading Bengali daily newspaper on August 11.

The complainant said that such statements are likely to incite citizens to resort to violence, disturb public order, peace and tranquility and encourage unlawful activities.

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{{^usCountry}} A case was lodged on Sunday under section 192 (giving provocation with an intent to cause riot), 353(1) (makes statement, false information through electronic means) (B) (intend to cause or likely to cause fear or panic among people) and 61(1) (criminal conspiracy) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 at West Agartala police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case was lodged on Sunday under section 192 (giving provocation with an intent to cause riot), 353(1) (makes statement, false information through electronic means) (B) (intend to cause or likely to cause fear or panic among people) and 61(1) (criminal conspiracy) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 at West Agartala police station. {{/usCountry}}

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“The investigation is in progress. No arrest has been made yet,” said police.

When asked about few complaints filed by some local persons about his alleged provocative statement, Sarkar said, “We could not be suppressed by this (complaints). Perhaps, my statement was used in order to confuse people to hide their (government) failures. People will give reply to it”.

Sarkar became CM in 1998 till BJP-IPFT came to power in 2018. Sarkar served as leader of opposition for five years since 2018.

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Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee said, “The statement given by him (Sarkar) was provocative for the entire nation. It was meant to harm peace and tranquility”.