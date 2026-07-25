Former Uttarakhand constable accused of aiding gangster in land grab case, threatening widow to withdraw complaint

A former Uttarakhand Police constable has been named in a case linked to an alleged land-grab and intimidation network associated with jailed gangster Praveen Valmiki, who is serving a sentence in connection with multiple criminal cases in the state.

Uttarakhand Police in Almora. (Representative image) (Neetu)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to police, Sher Singh, who was posted as a constable at the time of the alleged incidents, was arrested in September 2025 after investigators found evidence suggesting his involvement in helping members of the gang allegedly intimidate a widow and her family in a disputed land case. He was later granted bail by the Uttarakhand High Court on November 7, 2025.

Allegations linked to jailed gangster

Police said Praveen Valmiki, described as a history-sheeter with criminal cases registered in Haridwar and Dehradun, allegedly operated a gang involved in offences including murder, attempted murder, extortion, kidnapping and illegal land occupation. Authorities alleged that gang members, including Manish Baller, Sher Singh and Hasan Abbas Zaidi, worked together to intimidate local residents and illegally acquire land.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Investigators said a widow from Roorkee became one of the alleged victims of the group. According to the complaint, the woman's brother and brother-in-law had previously been shot by members of the gang, forcing her to leave Roorkee with her children due to fear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said a widow from Roorkee became one of the alleged victims of the group. According to the complaint, the woman's brother and brother-in-law had previously been shot by members of the gang, forcing her to leave Roorkee with her children due to fear. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Police alleged that during her absence, the disputed property was occupied and later sold through fraudulent means. When the woman learned about the transaction, she and her children were allegedly threatened and pressured not to pursue legal action.

Police detail role of former constable

According to investigators, Sher Singh allegedly misused his position in the police force by maintaining contact with Valmiki while the gangster was lodged in Sitarganj Jail and during court appearances in Roorkee. Police claimed the former constable met the accused several times and participated in efforts to pressure the complainant and her family to withdraw the case.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Authorities further alleged that the woman was taken near the gangster during one of his court appearances and threatened. Investigators claim members of the group subsequently benefited from the sale of the disputed land.

Based on the complaint and evidence collected during the investigation, a case was registered at Gangnahar police station in Haridwar under provisions related to cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and intimidation. Police said Sher Singh was arrested on September 15, 2025, and sent to jail after what they described as sufficient evidence linking him to the case.

The matter remains under investigation, with authorities continuing to examine the alleged activities of the gang and the circumstances surrounding the disputed land transaction.