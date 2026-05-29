Car cashes into parked truck in Guwahati, kills 4 occupants from Arunachal: Cops

Four residents of Arunachal Pradesh were killed in Assam’s Guwahati after their car crashed into a parked truck on Friday morning, police said.

A family from Arunachal Pradesh and a student were killed in a high-speed car crash with a parked truck in Assam’s Guwahati, police said. (Representative photo)

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The accident took place at 11:15 am, and all four occupants, including the driver, were declared dead on arrival at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), officer-in-charge of Khetri Police Station in Guwahati, Tanmay Nath, said.

Police identified the deceased as Linge Basar (55), his wife Kunga Dolma (52), son Gemar Basar (22), and the latter’s friend Karma Sherab Khrimey (22).

Linge and his family members were residents of Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district, while Karma Sherab was from West Kameng district. “They were travelling from Arunachal Pradesh to Guwahati and the vehicle was moving at a high speed, according to onlookers,” Nath said.

He added that the exact reason for the accident is being investigated. Linge Basar was driving the vehicle, and it is suspected that he may have fallen asleep, as they had started their journey early from Arunachal Pradesh.

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{{^usCountry}} The Khetri traffic police reached the spot after the incident and recovered the victims. “They were taken to GMCH, but doctors declared them dead on arrival. The bodies were sent for postmortem and we are investigating the matter further,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Khetri traffic police reached the spot after the incident and recovered the victims. “They were taken to GMCH, but doctors declared them dead on arrival. The bodies were sent for postmortem and we are investigating the matter further,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police have informed the deceased’s family members. According to them, Gemar Basar and Karma Sherab Khrimey were students travelling to Guwahati for some family-related reasons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have informed the deceased’s family members. According to them, Gemar Basar and Karma Sherab Khrimey were students travelling to Guwahati for some family-related reasons. {{/usCountry}}

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