...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Car cashes into parked truck in Guwahati, kills 4 occupants from Arunachal: Cops

Four people from Arunachal Pradesh died after their car crashed into a parked truck in Guwahati while travelling to Assam on Friday morning.

Published on: May 29, 2026 06:25 pm IST
By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Silchar
Advertisement

Four residents of Arunachal Pradesh were killed in Assam’s Guwahati after their car crashed into a parked truck on Friday morning, police said.

A family from Arunachal Pradesh and a student were killed in a high-speed car crash with a parked truck in Assam’s Guwahati, police said. (Representative photo)

The accident took place at 11:15 am, and all four occupants, including the driver, were declared dead on arrival at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), officer-in-charge of Khetri Police Station in Guwahati, Tanmay Nath, said.

Police identified the deceased as Linge Basar (55), his wife Kunga Dolma (52), son Gemar Basar (22), and the latter’s friend Karma Sherab Khrimey (22).

Linge and his family members were residents of Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district, while Karma Sherab was from West Kameng district. “They were travelling from Arunachal Pradesh to Guwahati and the vehicle was moving at a high speed, according to onlookers,” Nath said.

He added that the exact reason for the accident is being investigated. Linge Basar was driving the vehicle, and it is suspected that he may have fallen asleep, as they had started their journey early from Arunachal Pradesh.

 
guwahati car crash
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Car cashes into parked truck in Guwahati, kills 4 occupants from Arunachal: Cops
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.