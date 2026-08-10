Newly-hired guard rapes woman on terrace in Ahmedabad, shot during bid to snatch cop's gun

A security guard who was hired just four days ago was arrested for allegedly raping a woman on the terrace of a residential building under Anandnagar Police Station limits in Ahmedabad. After strangling and assaulting the victim, the accused fled the scene of the crime.

The rape accused was reportedly arrested within hours of the crime, following coordinated efforts by investigators reviewing CCTV footage. (Representative Image (File Photo/PTI))

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However, police jumped into action and apprehended the accused, identified as Dharam Singh, within hours using CCTV tracking. During the recovery operation, he was shot in the leg after allegedly attempting to escape from police custody.

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What happened on the day of the crime?

According to JCP Sector 1, Ahmedabad Police, Neeraj Badgujar, the victim had gone to the terrace of the building at night, news agency ANI reported.

Furthermore, the official added that Singh, who was hired four days ago, strangled and raped her, following which he locked her on the terrace and escaped. He had also switched off his phone.

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{{^usCountry}} "A tragic incident of rape occurred last night within the jurisdiction of the Anandnagar Police Station. The victim had gone to the terrace of her building at night; the accused, who had been hired as a security guard just four days prior, strangled her and then raped her. Afterwards, he locked the victim on the terrace and fled," Badgujar stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "A tragic incident of rape occurred last night within the jurisdiction of the Anandnagar Police Station. The victim had gone to the terrace of her building at night; the accused, who had been hired as a security guard just four days prior, strangled her and then raped her. Afterwards, he locked the victim on the terrace and fled," Badgujar stated. {{/usCountry}}

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Police personnel arrived at the scene immediately upon receiving information.

"Upon receiving information about the incident, police personnel and officers immediately arrived at the scene and initiated the process of registering an FIR. Meanwhile, the accused had switched off his phone and escaped," he added.

Ten teams comprising local police, the Local Crime Branch, and the Crime Branch were deployed to trace the suspect.

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The officials conducted a thorough search of the area and reviewed the CCTV footage. Subsequently, he was apprehended around 7 am or 8 am.

"They conducted a thorough search of the area and checked all available CCTV footage, eventually apprehending the accused around 7:00 or 8:00 AM," he said.

"He is currently being interrogated, and the process for his medical examination is underway," he continued.

The police also informed that the accused is a native of Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the security agency is also under the scanner as an FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS concerning rape.

"We will take action against the security agency too. An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) concerning rape," Badgujar said.

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In CCTV footage that has surfaced on social media, the man could be seen taking the elevator. HT could not independently verify the video.

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Accused shot in leg while trying to flee

Later, police took the accused, Singh, to the Hebatpur area for a panchnama to recover the mobile phone allegedly stolen by him.

According to news agency PTI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7) Shivam Verma told reporters that during the recovery operation, the accused attempted to snatch the service pistol of an inspector.

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Verma stated that during the scuffle, a round was fired, injuring police constable Virendra Singh.

As officers tried to overpower Singh, another round was fired, and the suspect was hit in the leg.

"During the scuffle, a round was fired and the police constable was injured. Subsequently, when police tried to overpower the accused, another round was fired, hitting him in the leg," Verma said.

He also stated that following the incident, the Bodakdev police were in the process of registering a case against the accused for attempt to commit culpable homicide.

Both the accused and the injured constable were shifted to the Civil Hospital in Sola, where both remain in stable condition.

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Investigation into the matter

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The accused was reportedly arrested within hours of the crime, following coordinated efforts by investigators reviewing CCTV footage.

(with inputs from agencies)