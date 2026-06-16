Four dead in car-bus collision in Rajasthan’s Balotra district: Police

Four people died on Tuesday after a car collided head-on with a bus near Rajasthan’s Patodi village in Balotra district, police said.

Police said the severe impact of the accident mangled the car. (HT Sourced Photo)

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The deceased were identified as Udaram (39), Rekharam (35), Jogaram (31) and Vishnaram (29), residents of Koduka village, police said. All four were brothers and worked as construction labourers, travelling to Kalewa village for work.

Police said the severe impact of the accident mangled the car, and the four died on the spot. A motorcycle parked on the roadside was also hit by the bus, however, the rider escaped unhurt.

Police, with the help of local residents, extricated the bodies and shifted them to the mortuary at Patodi Hospital. A case has been registered and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

The accident sparked protests, with angry villagers and family members blocking the Patodi road and demanding the arrest of the bus driver and compensation for the victims’ families. Pachpadra station house officer (SHO) Geeta Kumari reached the spot and held talks with the protesters.

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{{^usCountry}} The deceased leave behind their elderly parents, three widows and several children. Jogaram, who was unmarried and speech-impaired, was also among those killed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The deceased leave behind their elderly parents, three widows and several children. Jogaram, who was unmarried and speech-impaired, was also among those killed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a separate incident in Pali district, two people died and a woman was injured after a car lost control, struck a divider, crossed into the opposite lane and overturned in a roadside ditch near the Mandiya Bypass on the Pali–Jodhpur Highway around 7am. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a separate incident in Pali district, two people died and a woman was injured after a car lost control, struck a divider, crossed into the opposite lane and overturned in a roadside ditch near the Mandiya Bypass on the Pali–Jodhpur Highway around 7am. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The deceased were identified as Kosha (50) and Anand Kumar (55), both residents of Panwad in Jodhpur district. Asha (50), sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at Bangur Hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The deceased were identified as Kosha (50) and Anand Kumar (55), both residents of Panwad in Jodhpur district. Asha (50), sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at Bangur Hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said the trio was travelling from Jodhpur to Sirohi when the accident occurred. Investigators are examining whether the driver lost control while trying to avoid an animal on the road or if another factor caused the crash. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the trio was travelling from Jodhpur to Sirohi when the accident occurred. Investigators are examining whether the driver lost control while trying to avoid an animal on the road or if another factor caused the crash. {{/usCountry}}

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