Four die, four injured as lorry rams into vehicles on highway

In a tragic accident near Nippani town in Belagavi district, four people lost their lives while four others were injured when a container lorry, whose brakes were allegedly failed, collided with multiple vehicles on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway on Sunday evening, police said.

According to Belagavi Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhimashankar Guled, the accident claimed the lives of Santosh Ganapati Mane (45) from Khadakalat and Jabin Mohammad Hussen Makandar (58) from Nippani, who died on the spot.

Two others, Rekha Sanju Gadivaddar (35) from Khadakalat and Dildaar Aadhilshaha Tajuddin Mulla (52) from Pattankadolli, succumbed in a private hospital in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, on Monday.

The injured, identified as Manjunath Dattatreya Tendulkar (57), Parvin Dildaar Mulla (52), Saniya Niyajahmed Mulla (20), and Nusegara Ayaj Shaikh (8), all from Pattankudi, were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

SP Guled revealed that the Tamil Nadu-registered lorry, en route to Kolhapur, suffered a major mechanical failure.

“The vehicle lost control and crashed into several vehicles, including seven cars and five two-wheelers, before coming to a halt by falling onto a car,” he said. The accident took place near Hotel Amar, close to the Sthavanidhi Jain pilgrimage site, which is an accident-prone zone.

