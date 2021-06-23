Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Four Jharkhand Congress legislators in Delhi to meet central leaders
Four Jharkhand Congress legislators in Delhi to meet central leaders

The development assumes significance as Irfan Ansari has been one of most vocal voices for a change in the state Congress leadership based on the principle of one person, one post
By Vishal Kant
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 10:39 AM IST
Representational Image.

Jharkhand Congress legislator Irfan Ansari, who is in Delhi along with three other lawmakers, has said they were scheduled to meet top party leader KC Venugopal in the national capital on Wednesday.

The development assumes significance as Ansari has been one of most vocal voices for a change in the state Congress leadership based on the principle of one person, one post.

The legislators said they would also discuss other issues related to the government in the state. “There are other issues like appointments of party workers to boards, corporations, and 20-point programme committees in the state. The Jharkhand state unit has not been expanded for a very long time. The views of legislators need to be taken up in deciding on these issues,” Ansari said.

The Congress, which is a part of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led government in the state, has 18 lawmakers in the 81-member assembly.

Jharkhand Congress chief and state finance minister Rameshwar Oraon, who met central leaders in Delhi over the weekend, has ruled out any change at this stage.

