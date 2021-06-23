NIA to probe links between Maoists of Bihar, Bengal, Jharkhand

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has involved the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe links between Maoists from Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand. The ministry suspects a larger conspiracy in the seizure of hand grenades, rocket launcher maps, a huge cache of spare parts for making these items, besides detonators, safety pins, fuses, codex wires from Danapur area of Patna and Karauna in Jehanabad on March 31.

The Special Task Force of Bihar (STF) had arrested five Maoists, including Parshuram Singh alias Nandlal and his associate Sanjay Singh from their village Bistaul in Jehanabad, while they arrested Parshuram’s two sons Rakesh Singh and Gautam Singh later from their residence in Gajadhar Chak locality with lathe mechanic Mohammad Badaruddin .

STF officials said two hand grenades, three instruction manuals for making rocket launchers, four detonators, one pressure switch, two safety fuses, numerous safety pins and grenade levers were recovered from Nandlal’s Danapur residence.

According to MHA officials, the probe has revealed that arms and ammunition were have been brought into the area for a long time with the help of Maoists from Jharkhand. A three-member team of NIA reached Jehanabad and inspected Nandlal’s house and orchard where STF recovered arms, ammunition and explosives.

“A grenade launcher base was spotted for the first time in this region. Following a tip about the presence of Maoists close to Bistaul village, an NIA team began a search operation when they chanced upon the Maoists’ countrymade grenade launcher base,” an official said.

Seized items include more than 600 detonators, one regular rifle, seven magazines, six rifle bolts, 25 live cartridges, two wireless sets, three police uniform, electric wire bundle, 279 detonator caps, two strike pins, 685 safety catches, rubber washers for grenades, five partially manufactured grenades, three grenade launching bases.

According to MHA, the arrested persons have been booked under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and the case will be probed by the NIA due to its interstate ramifications. The NIA team is expected to visit Jharkhand and other states to probe the manufacturing and storage of arms and explosives,” officials said.