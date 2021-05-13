Home / India News / Four killed, 10 injured after boiler explodes at Tamil Nadu chemical plant
The explosion led to the diffusion of ammonia gas in the plant premises leading to asphyxiation of three men and a woman. (Representational Image / PTI)
Four killed, 10 injured after boiler explodes at Tamil Nadu chemical plant

Tamil Nadu boiler blast: At the time of the mishap, police said workers were engaged in their usual work this morning at the plant that produces chemical active ingredients and intermediates for crop protection.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 02:23 PM IST

Four workers including a woman were killed and 10 injured on Thursday due to the release of Ammonia after a boiler exploded in a chemical plant here, the government said.

Chief Minister MK Stalin ordered a solatium of three lakh to the kin of each of the deceased. He has also directed assistance of one lakh to each of the injured.

"Ammonia gas got released following boiler explosion," a government release said adding it led to the death of four people and 10 were injured.

At the time of the mishap, police said workers were engaged in their usual work this morning at the plant that produces chemical active ingredients and intermediates for crop protection.

The explosion led to the diffusion of gas in the plant premises leading to asphyxiation of three men and a woman and the mishap caused injuries to 10 others, they said.

"They did not sustain burn injuries. Death was due to asphyxiation (due to gas release)," Cuddalore District Police Superintendent, Sree Abhinav told reporters.

A case is registered and a probe is on.

Labour Minister C V Ganesan said an enquiry would be ordered into the mishap.

The injured were rushed to the Cuddalore Government Hospital and were being treated. The Minister visited the health facility and interacted with them and he said an enquiry would be ordered into the accident.

