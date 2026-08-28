Four killed, 11 injured as speeding sleeper bus crashes into wall in MP’s Rajgarh

Four people were killed and 11 others injured on Friday morning after a speeding sleeper bus lost control on the Bhopal bypass bridge in Biaora and crashed into a wall in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district, police said.
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The deceased included cyber inspector Ravi KB, who was posted in Bengaluru. He was travelling to Indore with his team to apprehend a suspect. His team members, Vishwanath and Ramesh, were injured.
“The bus was in a high speed. Due to a curve in the bridge, the driver lost control and the bus crashed into the wall. Passengers in the upper-deck sleeper seats fell off the bridge after the windows shattered. Some also fell onto the bridge itself,” Rajgarh superintendent of police (SP) Amit Tolani said.
“The bus was going from Kanpur to Indore. Four passengers lost their lives, including the driver,” Tolani added.
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Passengers were pulled out of the bus with the help of locals. All 11 injured were taken to the Civil Hospital in Biaora for treatment. Four critically injured were referred to Bhopal after receiving initial treatment.
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Passengers were pulled out of the bus with the help of locals. All 11 injured were taken to the Civil Hospital in Biaora for treatment. Four critically injured were referred to Bhopal after receiving initial treatment.
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Local MLA Narayan Singh Panwar said that he would ensure the installation of warning signs and speed breakers at the bridge’s curve. He expressed condolences to the victims and their families.
I have spent over a decade chronicling Madhya Pradesh’s political and social landscape, covering politics, investigative journalism, crime, human interest, and government policy, blending sharp insight with ground‑level depth. I have closely tracked three assembly elections, three Lok Sabha elections, leadership transitions in MP while exposing governance lapses, tender irregularities, and flawed policy rollouts. My reports have revealed gaps in the Cheetah project, irregularities in medical education, rigging in recruitment exams, and loopholes in policy implementation. In crime reporting, I have moved beyond FIRs to map systemic patterns — from organised crime networks and gender‑based violence to custodial accountability — balancing urgency with sensitivity. My journalism is defined by a commitment to human interest. I have profiled the marginalised Bancchda community, documented atrocities against tribal groups, and highlighted efforts to preserve their culture through heritage liquor and revival of spiritual practices. I have reported on farmers struggling with failed MSP promises, giving voice to those often reduced to statistics in policy files. Passionate about field reporting, I have reported on rampant sand mining in Chambal and Narmada, pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines under altered names, the dire condition of schools and colleges, the plight of commercial sex workers, and skewed sex ratios in specific districts. Beyond deadlines, and as HT’s state correspondent and assistant editor in Madhya Pradesh, I engage with ministers, farmers, students, and activists, believing the best policy stories begin with a single human voice. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, I also hold a diploma in sports journalism.
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Home/India News/Four killed, 11 injured as speeding sleeper bus crashes into wall in MP’s Rajgarh
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