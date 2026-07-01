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Four killed as 2 lorries catch fire after crash on NH-16 in Andhra Pradesh: Cops

Four people, including two drivers and two cleaners, were charred to death after two lorries collided head-on and caught fire on NH-16 in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district.

Published on: Jul 01, 2026 01:55 pm IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
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Four people were charred to death after two lorries collided head-on and caught fire on National Highway 16 (NH-16) near Boyapalem village in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

Four people died in a fiery highway crash near Boyapalem in Guntur (Representative photo)

The accident occurred at around 6 am. The four deceased include two drivers and two cleaners of the lorries, but police are yet to identify them.

“We are yet to ascertain their names and ages. All four were charred beyond recognition,” Guntur district superintendent of police Vakul Jindal said.

Police said that, according to preliminary investigations, one of the lorries, travelling from Chilakaluripet towards Guntur, hit the divider and crossed over to the other side before ramming into another lorry coming from the opposite direction towards Chilakaluripet.

The collision triggered a massive fire, engulfing both vehicles within minutes. One of the lorries was transporting stones, while the other was carrying a consignment of paper, which caught fire immediately after the crash.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

guntur district andhra pradesh
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