Four LeT terrorists linked to attacks on civilians, personnel killed

Four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

Of the four, two were linked to the killing of three policemen last month, they added.

Three LeT terrorists were killed in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district which erupted at around 6.55pm on Saturday. The gunfight broke out after a joint party of police, army and Central Reserve Police Force launched a cordon operation in Drabgam village following inputs about the possible presence of terrorists in the area.

As security personnel approached the spot, terrorists opened fire at the forces, who immediately retaliated, police said.

While one terrorist was killed on Saturday evening, the remaining two were killed in the wee hours of Sunday. The deceased were locals of Pulwama district, police said.

All three were involved in several terror crimes, including killings of security forces and civilians. One of them was linked to the murder of special police officer (SPO) Riyaz Ahmad, who was shot dead outside his house in Pulwama’s Gudoora village last month, police said.

The bodies of the terrorists were retrieved from the encounter site, Kashmir inspector general of police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said.

“All the three killed terrorists are locals, linked with terror outfit LeT. One of them has been identified as Junaid Sheergojri (of Gadoora, Pulwama) involved in killing of our colleague martyr Riyaz Ahmad on May 13,” he said through a tweet from the handle of Kashmir Police Zone.

“The other two killed terrorists have been identified as Fazil Nazir Bhat and Irfan Ah Malik of Pulwama district,” he added.

Several arms and ammunition, including two AK 47 rifles and a pistol, were recovered from the site and taken for investigation, police said.

Besides his role in the SPO’s murder, Sheergojri was allegedly involved in the June 2 attack on migrant labourers at a brick kiln in Chadoora on the outskirts of the Pulwama-Budgam axis, in which one labourer, Dilkhush Kumar from Bihar, was killed, a spokesperson said.

In a separate encounter, a LeT terrorist involved in the killings of two policemen last month was killed in Kreshwal, Palpora area of Srinagar, police said. The terrorist was identified as Adil Parray, a resident of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal.

“He was involved in targeted killings, including that of our martyrs Saifullah Qadri and Ghulam Hassan Dar in Srinagar district in month of May,” Srinagar Police said in a tweet.

On May 7, constable Ghulam Hassan Dar was gunned down by terrorists in Anantnag’s Sangam when he was on his way to the police control room in Srinagar, where he was posted as a driver.

Constable Saifullah Qadri was shot dead by terrorists while he was walking outside his house with his daughter at Anchar Soura in Srinagar on May 24.

Ten terrorists have been killed in separate encounters in Kashmir so far this month.

On Saturday, a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was killed in an encounter in Khandipora area of Kulgam district. On June 7, another Hizbul terrorist was killed in Shopian district.

Two Lashkar terrorists, including a Pakistani national, were killed in Kupwara district on the same day. A day earlier, a Pakistani LeT terrorist was killed in Kashmir’s Sopore area.

One June 3, a Hizbul commander was killed in a shoot out in Rishipora area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag. Three army personnel and a civilian were injured in the exchange of fire.