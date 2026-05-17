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Four MGNREGA workers run over by truck in Andhra

Four women were killed by a speeding truck in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, while heading to MGNREGA work. Two others are critically injured.

Published on: May 17, 2026 05:16 am IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
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Four women on their way to attend manual labour work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) died on the spot after a speeding tipper truck ran over them in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district on Saturday morning, police said.

Four MGNREGA workers run over by truck in Andhra

The incident took place on the National Highway near the Kovuru bridge at around 5.30am when a group of six women were on their way to take biometric photographs before attending MGNREGA work, an official from the Indrapalem police station told reporters.

As the women were attempting to cross the highway at Kovuru, a speeding tipper truck rammed into them, killing four of them on the spot. The deceased were identified as Vasamsetti Satyavathi (60), Palika Krishnaveni (35), Chittemma (45) and Chelluri Annavaram (45).

Two others — Mattaparthi Aruna Kumari and Palika Nagamani — sustained serious injuries and were shifted to the Kakinada Government General Hospital, where they are battling for life, the police official said.

State municipal administration and urban development minister P Narayana directed district officials to ensure better treatment for the survivors.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

mahatma gandhi national rural employment guarantee act road accident
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