Four newborn cheetah cubs found dead at KNP

All four cubs of cheetah KGP12, born in the wild at Kuno National Park (KNP) in Sheopur, were found dead on Tuesday, senior KNP staff aware of the matter said, adding that a leopard allegedly killed them.

An African Cheetah spotted in the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, Rajasthan.(X/Arijit Banerjee)

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The carcasses of the cubs, born a month ago on April 11 and celebrated as the country’s first wild-born cheetahs, were discovered near their den site, and the monitoring team found their half-eaten bodies in the forest. Their mother was located safe and roaming nearby, according to an official.

“The cubs were constantly monitored. On May 11, they were alive and healthy. But on Tuesday morning, they were found dead with deep wounds and partially eaten bodies. Prima facie, a leopard attacked them,” said KNP field director Uttam Sharma. He added that the carcasses have been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

KGP12 is the offspring of Gamini, a South African-born cheetah. Her litter marked the first time an Indian-born cheetah raised in the wild had given birth outside an enclosure. Forest officials had hailed this as a significant milestone toward the project’s core objectives including ensuring survival and breeding under natural conditions.

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{{^usCountry}} Currently, forest officials are closely monitoring the area and the other 14 adult cheetahs roaming freely in the wild. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Currently, forest officials are closely monitoring the area and the other 14 adult cheetahs roaming freely in the wild. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Over the past three years, 57 cubs were born at KNP. Of the 37 remaining, only four were born in the wild, while 33 were raised in a soft-release enclosure. Following this incident, only 33 cubs remain alive. In total, 50 cheetahs are present at KNP, with an additional three at Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over the past three years, 57 cubs were born at KNP. Of the 37 remaining, only four were born in the wild, while 33 were raised in a soft-release enclosure. Following this incident, only 33 cubs remain alive. In total, 50 cheetahs are present at KNP, with an additional three at Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shruti Tomar ...Read More She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries. Read Less

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