...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Four newborn cheetah cubs found dead at KNP

All four wild-born cheetah cubs at Kuno National Park were found dead, likely killed by a leopard. Their mother is safe, and investigations are ongoing.

Published on: May 13, 2026 05:32 am IST
By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
Advertisement

All four cubs of cheetah KGP12, born in the wild at Kuno National Park (KNP) in Sheopur, were found dead on Tuesday, senior KNP staff aware of the matter said, adding that a leopard allegedly killed them.

An African Cheetah spotted in the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, Rajasthan.(X/Arijit Banerjee)

The carcasses of the cubs, born a month ago on April 11 and celebrated as the country’s first wild-born cheetahs, were discovered near their den site, and the monitoring team found their half-eaten bodies in the forest. Their mother was located safe and roaming nearby, according to an official.

“The cubs were constantly monitored. On May 11, they were alive and healthy. But on Tuesday morning, they were found dead with deep wounds and partially eaten bodies. Prima facie, a leopard attacked them,” said KNP field director Uttam Sharma. He added that the carcasses have been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

KGP12 is the offspring of Gamini, a South African-born cheetah. Her litter marked the first time an Indian-born cheetah raised in the wild had given birth outside an enclosure. Forest officials had hailed this as a significant milestone toward the project’s core objectives including ensuring survival and breeding under natural conditions.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

cheetah
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Four newborn cheetah cubs found dead at KNP
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.