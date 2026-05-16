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Four-year-old boy rescued from borewell in Hoshiarpur after nine-hour operation

The boy, identified as Gurkaran Singh, was trapped inside the borewell at a depth of around 20 to 30 feet, officials said.

Published on: May 16, 2026 03:29 am IST
PTI |
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A four-year-old boy who fell into a newly dug borewell while playing near his home in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district was rescued safely after an intense, nine-hour operation involving multiple rescue agencies and local volunteers, officials said.

Rescue operations underway after a child fell into a borewell at the Chak Samana village near Bhikhowal, in Hoshiarpur (ANI )

The incident occurred on Friday night at Chak Samana village, located near Bhikhowal along the Hoshiarpur-Dasuya road.

The boy, identified as Gurkaran Singh, was trapped inside the borewell at a depth of around 20 to 30 feet, officials said.

Rescue teams pulled him out around 12.40 am and immediately shifted him to a hospital for medical examination and treatment.

Upon being rescued, an NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) personnel carried him in his arms. Though the boy's face was covered in soil, he appeared stable.

The child's family and villagers hugged the NDRF personnel and other rescuers profusely, thanking them for their efforts in the entire rescue operation.

Deputy Commandant NDRF Pankaj Sharma told PTI Videos that the child's condition was stable. He noted that the rescue operation was challenging because of the loose soil that kept collapsing. "Our rescuers put in a commendable effort throughout the entire rescue operation," he stated.

"The child's movements were visible in the footage initially, which helped rescuers assess the situation," she said.

Officials said loose soil later fell inside the borewell, making camera monitoring difficult and adding to the complexity of the operation.

The deputy commissioner said rescuers dug a parallel pit up to a depth of around 25 to 30 feet before creating a narrow tunnel to reach the child safely.

Officials said that heavy machinery, including earth-moving equipment, was arranged by the administration and local villagers.

They described the soil as sandy in nature, which posed a challenge as it repeatedly collapsed. Care was taken to use the machinery cautiously, ensuring that the soil would not fall on the child and jeopardise his safety.

Jain said more than 40 NDRF personnel participated in the rescue effort.

She thanked the NDRF, SDRF, Punjab Police, civil administration officials, medical teams, volunteers and locals for their coordinated efforts and commitment in ensuring the child's safe rescue.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Malik commended the rescue teams, stating that their dedication and teamwork were vital in saving the child's life.

Earlier during the operation, the administration had also called the child's mother to the site and asked her to speak to him so that he could hear a familiar voice and remain calm.

Oxygen was supplied to him through a pipe into the borewell.

Minister Ravjot Singh said medical and emergency teams had remained on standby throughout the operation to provide immediate treatment to the child after rescue.

MP Chabbewal described it as a highly sensitive and challenging rescue mission and said continuous efforts by all agencies helped make the operation successful.

Large numbers of locals had gathered near the site as rescue teams continued operations through the night.

 
punjab hoshiarpur
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