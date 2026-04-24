‘Fractured neck, broken nose’: AIIMS autopsy report reveals brutality in Delhi Kailash Hills rape-murder case

Multiple injuries on arms, hands, legs and face, including a broken nose, and serious damage to her neck, including a fractured thyroid cartilage were found on the body of the 22-year-old who was brutally raped and murdered in her apartment in Delhi’s Kailash Hills, an autopsy report by AIIMS found out.

Delhi Police officials and forensic team members are seen at a residence in Kailash Hills, Amar Colony area, in New Delhi.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)

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The victim was taken to the Fortis Escorts Hospital, where she was declared brought dead, according to Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of the Forensic Department at AIIMS-Delhi, news agency PTI reported.

The report further revealed abrasions and bruises on victims arms, indicating she tried to fight the attacker. “The report revealed abrasions and bruises on victims arms, indicating she tried to fight the attacker,” Gupta said.

He added that intramuscular hemorrhage was found in the sternocleidomastoid, sternothyroid and sternohyoid muscles during a dissection of the neck. A fracture of both horns of the thyroid cartilage was observed, while the hyoid bone remained intact. All internal organs were found congested, consistent with asphyxial death due to strangulation, as per PTI.

Several samples of viscera, ligature material with tape lift, nail scrapings, blood in gauze and swabs from private parts, have been preserved for a forensic examination.

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{{^usCountry}} "The findings show death due to strangulation following assault. The preserved swabs and nail scrapings have been sent for further analysis to ascertain whether rape took place," he added. A smart key that led to the crime {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The findings show death due to strangulation following assault. The preserved swabs and nail scrapings have been sent for further analysis to ascertain whether rape took place," he added. A smart key that led to the crime {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The victim, who is an IIT graduate and was preparing for UPSC exam was brutally raped and murder by a 23-year old former house help who wanted to avenge his removal from duty two months ago. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim, who is an IIT graduate and was preparing for UPSC exam was brutally raped and murder by a 23-year old former house help who wanted to avenge his removal from duty two months ago. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He entered the house when the victim's parents, an IRS officer and dentist were not at home and had left for the gym. The duo used to keep a spare key outside the house for the house helps to enter, to ensure their daughter could get an undisturbed sleep. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He entered the house when the victim's parents, an IRS officer and dentist were not at home and had left for the gym. The duo used to keep a spare key outside the house for the house helps to enter, to ensure their daughter could get an undisturbed sleep. {{/usCountry}}

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Taking advantage of this information, the accused, Rahul Meena entered the fourth-floor apartment at 6:39 am. CCTV footage later showed him in the locality around 6:30 am and leaving around 7:15 am. He spent roughly 40 minutes inside.

Also Read: Choked, raped, dragged: Chilling final moments of Delhi civil servant's daughter killed by ex-house help

Strangled with cable, raped while unconscious

The victim was in her room studying when Meena found her and demanded cash. On her refusal and attempt to call her father, Meena “pressed her throat, then used a charger wire to strangle her, and then attacked her with a water bottle and a lamp on her head,” a police officer said.

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Following this, she lost consciousness and Meena raped her while she was alive but out cold. He then dragged her body down a flight of stairs in an attempt to access a fingerprint-protected locker inside the house.

When he couldn't open the locker – which he was aware could only be opened using the fingerprints of family members, he allegedly tried to repeatedly press the victim’s fingers against the scanner to unlock it. When that failed, he broke open the locker using a heavy object.

He fled the scene with approximately ₹2 lakh in cash and ₹10 lakh worth of jewellery stuffed into a black backpack. Before leaving at 7:15 am, he changed out of his bloodstained clothes and shoes.

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Also Read: 2 rapes, 1 murder in 24 hrs, and a hidden key: Shocking details in high-profile Delhi crime

Accused arrested, says ‘did it for money’

The accused was arrested from a hotel in Dwarka at around 8 pm on Wednesday. When produced before the Saket court, he told the magistrate that he committed the crime for money and needed the victim’s fingerprint to open the locker.

“Galti hogayi. Maine paise ke liye kiya. Fingerprint chahiye tha locker kholne ke liye,” he said.

Hours earlier, before he committed this heinous crime, Meena reportedly raped another woman in Rajasthan's Alwar. He then hid in a on a hill called ‘Kali Pahari’ for over two hours to evade angry villagers.

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