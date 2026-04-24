Strangled with cable, changed bloodied clothes to cover tracks: Chilling details in Delhi’s Kailash Hills rape-murder

A 22-year-old IIT graduate and UPSC aspirant was brutally raped and murdered in her south Delhi residence on Wednesday. The suspect, a former household employee, allegedly carried out a planned series of crimes across states and tried to use the victim’s fingerprints to open the family’s locker during a robbery. Kailash Hills accused brought to Amar Colony Police Station in New Delhi on Thursday. (HT_PRINT/ANI)

The accused, 23-year-old Rahul Meena, was intimately familiar with the family’s routine. Investigators revealed that Meena had been fired from his job at the upscale Kailash Hills residence two months ago due to his habit of borrowing money from neighbours to fund a gambling addiction.

Chilling facts about the Kailash hills rape-murder case The hidden key That morning, Meena waited for the victim’s parents, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and a dentist, to leave for their daily gym session. Knowing the family’s security "loophole," he fetched a hidden smart key kept near a shoe rack and entered the fourth-floor apartment at 6:39 am.

CCTV footage later showed him in the locality around 6:30 am and leaving around 7:15 am. He spent roughly 40 minutes inside.

Strangled with cable, raped while unconscious Meena found the victim studying in her room, according to police reports. When he demanded money, she refused and attempted to call her father.

"He said that he straightaway demanded money... she refused and asked him to leave," an officer said. "Before she could [call her father], he first pressed her throat, then used a charger wire to strangle her, and then attacked her with a water bottle and a lamp on her head."

The woman lost consciousness. Meena then allegedly raped her while she was still alive but out cold. The postmortem and forensic analysis have corroborated sexual assault, alongside extensive physical injuries.

Dragged across floors for fingerprints Meena then dragged her body down a flight of stairs in an attempt to access a fingerprint-protected locker inside the house.

He was aware that the locker could only be opened using the fingerprints of family members and allegedly tried to repeatedly press the victim’s fingers against the scanner to unlock it. When that failed, he broke open the locker using a heavy object.