Kailash Hills killer threatened to kill my two kids: Husband of Alwar rape victim

Less than 10 hours before the rape and murder of a 22-year-old woman in south Delhi’s Kailash Hills, the 23-year-old accused allegedly assaulted and raped another woman in Rajasthan’s Alwar and threatened to kill her children, the victim’s family and police said. Kailash Hills accused brought to Amar Colony Police Station in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

On Thursday, the woman’s husband said the accused took advantage of his absence and “tortured” his wife over a financial dispute. Rahul Meena allegedly raped his friend’s wife on Tuesday night before leaving for Delhi, according to police.

Police said the Alwar victim, 23, was thrashed, threatened, and raped. She was with her two children when the accused reached her house around 10pm on Tuesday.

The accused, Rahul Meena, went to his former employer’s house in Delhi’s Kailash Hills where he first assaulted the 23-year-old woman and then raped and killed her and left the house with around ₹1.5-2 lakh in cash and jewellery worth around ₹10 lakh. The woman was later found dead by her parents at 8am.

Cops recorded her statement on Thursday. “I treated Rahul as my brother. I can’t believe he did this to my wife. We are neighbours and also helped their family get a house on rent. We played Ludo and Teen Patti every day. He was addicted to these games,” the 25-year-old husband said.

He said Meena won around ₹2-3 lakh in betting games last week and urged him to play as well. “I resisted, but he took my phone and created an account. He suffered losses and started blaming me. He was in a lot of debt. I told him I didn’t want to be involved, but he kept asking for money.”

Police said the woman was inside her room when Meena knocked on the door. Thinking it was her husband, she opened it. Meena had entered the house through the terrace. “When she resisted, he assaulted her and threw her on the ground. He strangled her and hit her with a stick. My wife said she almost fell unconscious. She tried to fight back, but he again strangled her. He then raped her,” the husband said.

He added that Meena used to “show off” about working at a “very senior officer’s posh bungalow” with access to everything. “But recently, he told us he lost the job and could not find a new one. My children were sleeping in the other room. He threatened to kill them too.”

The husband said they attended a wedding function together Tuesday evening. “I last saw him around 8pm. I told him I would be partying with other friends. He said he wouldn’t accompany us and would go back home. Later, around 10:30-11pm, my wife called me and told me about the assault.”