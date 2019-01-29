‘He was frank and fearless’: PM Modi condoles demise of George Fernandes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday condoled the demise of former union minister and socialist leader George Fernandes, saying he was frank and fearless and never deviated from his ideology.

In a series of tweets, he said, “George Sahab” represented the best of India’s political leadership. “Frank and fearless, forthright and farsighted, he made a valuable contribution to our country. He was among the most effective voices for the rights of the poor and marginalised,” he said.

The 88-year-old former defence minister died here after suffering from a prolonged illness.

Modi said, “When we think ofFernandes, we remember most notably the fiery trade union leader who fought for justice, the leader who could humble the mightiest of politicians at the hustings”.

“A visionary railway minister and a great defence minister who made India safe and strong. During his long years in public life, George Sahab never deviated from his political ideology. He resisted the Emergency tooth and nail. His simplicity and humility were noteworthy,” the PM said.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 10:25 IST