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Fraudulent fundraiser Jay Singh Rathore, who fooled X users, arrested in Agra: Police

The accused, Ajayveer Singh alias Jay Singh Rathore, was arrested based on a complaint that he falsely claimed his 12-year-old sister was unwell.

Updated on: Sep 25, 2026, 14:20:31 IST
By HT News Desk
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A man behind a fraudulent fundraising appeal on X, which had initially drawn sympathy and donations from people, has been arrested, Agra Police said on Friday.

A probe is underway, the police said.
A probe is underway, the police said.

The accused, Ajayveer Singh alias Jay Singh Rathore who raised 1.5 lakh, was arrested based on a complaint that he falsely claimed his 12-year-old sister was unwell, prepared forged documents citing treatment for her eyes, played on public sympathy, and improperly raised funds through crowdfunding, the police said.

In a post in Hindi on X, Agra Police said: “A complaint was received regarding the individual named Ajayveer Singh alias Jai Singh Rathore, who, through social media, falsely claimed that his 12-year-old sister was suffering from a disease like ‘Glaucoma’/‘Vitreous Hemorrhage,’ prepared forged documents in the name of treatment for her eyes, played with the emotions of the general public, and improperly obtained funds (Crowd Funding) from people.”

It added: “The Bah Police Station immediately took cognizance of the said complaint and, based on the received written report, registered a case against the concerned individual under relevant sections, arrested the accused, and further legal proceedings are underway.”

Initially, Singh claimed that the money was being sought for his sister’s eye-surgery. As public scepticism mounted over his claims, he broke down and said it was his father who was sick and he used his sister’s name to maximise reach online.

Though people refused to believe his explanation, he maintained that his family was facing financial distress and he raised the money to help his father.

Also Read | ₹1.5 lakh scam on X">Why is ‘Jay Singh Rathore’ trending? 5 things about the alleged 1.5 lakh scam on X

How it started

A heartbreaking post on the X profile of "Jay Singh Rathore" appealed to people to help fund his sister's surgery, with him later claiming to have raised over 1.5 lakh in donations. While online users initially responded with sympathy and welcomed the collection, some soon began pointing out discrepancies in the reports and prescriptions he had shared. In a now-deleted thread, he had claimed his sister was being treated at Shroff Eye Centre.

Claim busted

As the controversy erupted, Shroff Eye Centre issued a clarification, posting an Instagram story that included a picture of the prescription along with a screenshot of Jay Singh Rathore's original post on X.

“Alert. It has come to our knowledge that some person/s has created a fake patient, prescription and estimate sheet on our letterheads and is asking NGOs and individuals on WhatsApp for help. Please be aware and SHARE to prevent people from becoming victims of this deception,” the hospital said.

Cornered by allegations on X Spaces, Jay Singh Rathore said he never meant to scam anyone and blurted out that the funds were actually for his father. As angry donors turned up the heat, the man desperately began promising refunds.

Did he return the money?

Throughout multiple X Spaces broadcasts, numerous users actively engaged with Jay Singh Rathore and provided him with the donors' UPI credentials and demanded that he return the collected funds. In response, he posted a series of payment screenshots to those participants, insisting he had already reimbursed a portion of the contributors.

Subsequently, one of the users shared a bank account screenshot online, which purportedly showed that Jay Singh Rathore’s total balance had dropped from 1,58,282.58 down to 1,37,893.58.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.

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