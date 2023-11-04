Free ration scheme to be extended by another 5 years: PM Modi in Chhattisgarh

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, the Centre’s free ration scheme that provides 5 kg of free food rations every month to about 80 crore (8 billion) poor, will be extended for five more years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing a public rally in poll-bound Chhattisgarh’s Durg district (Twitter Photo)

“The free ration scheme’s tenure is going to be completed in December, but it will be extended for the next five years. This is Modi’s guarantee that the stoves will keep burning in the homes of my 80 crore (8 billion) countrymen,” he said while addressing a rally in Durg in poll-bound Chhattisgarh.

Taking a dig at the Congress party, Modi said that when Congress was in power at the Centre, they did not do anything for the poor but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government is resolving all the issues one by one.

Wherever the BJP government is in power, that state has seen growth and development, Modi said.

“It is the BJP which took MP forward in agriculture, road and railways network. It is the BJP which developed industrial areas and made MP the centre of modern education,” Modi said, adding that the people of Madhya Pradesh trust the BJP government.

He said that the Congress party has nothing to offer and that they are left with the trumpet of false announcements.

Attacking on Congress-led government in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the PM said, “Congress means Rs.1,000 crore scams in the state, dominance of criminals, betrayal of the poor, atrocities by Dalits-backward-tribals, guarantee of making the state sick.”

Further accusing the Congress of abusing him and the entire Other Backward Classes (OBC) community, Modi said he was not scared of abuses, adding that the biggest priority of the BJP government is the welfare of the poor.

