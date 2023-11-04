Free ration scheme to be extended for 5 years: PM Modi in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

The Congress does not want the condition of the poor to improve as it is against their welfare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, and announced that the Union government will extend for five years the free ration scheme covering 800 million poor people.

Narendra Modi (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a public meeting in Durg city, just days ahead of the first-phase polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh on November 7, Modi accused the Congress of corruption, alleging that the state’s ruling party charges 30% commission in every work.

“During Covid-19, the biggest concern of the poor was what they would feed their children... Then I decided that I will not let any poor sleep hungry, hence the BJP government started the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana,” the prime minister said.

Noting that the scheme was ending in December, Modi added: “The BJP government will extend the free ration scheme for 80 crore [800 million] poor people for the next five years.”

Read Here | Congress leaders and their announcements — both are filmy: PM Modi

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The prime minister alleged that the Congress treated the poor as a “vote bank” and deceived them. “Congress has been emotionally exploiting the poor of the country. Congress’ entire game was in the interest of its family... For Congress, the poor is only vote (bank),” he said. “The Congress always wants the poor to beg in front of them, hence it wants the poor to remain poor.”

The prime minister said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has worked in the direction of poor’s welfare with patience and honesty.

“For Modi, the poor are the biggest caste in the country and Modi is their ‘sevak’ (servant), brother and son. The BJP’s policy has resulted in the decline of poverty. In five years, 13.50 crore [135 million] people have come out of poverty,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Attacking the Bhupesh Baghel-led Chhattisgarh government of corruption, Modi said: “Congress’ priority is to fill its coffers by indulging in corruption...Chhattisgarh says ‘30 taka kakka, apka kaam pakka’.”

Modi accused the opposition parties of attempting to divide the electorate on the basis of their caste. “The unity of the poor is a matter of concern for the opposition parties. Hence, they are hatching new conspiracies to divide the poor,” Modi said.

Madhya Pradesh elections: Amit Shah hits out at Congress, urges voters to opt for ‘double engine’ govt

He also alleged that the Congress has abused him and the entire Other Backward Classes (OBC) community.

“Congress abused the OBC prime minister. Why does Congress abuse the OBC community? Why do they call ‘Sahus’ (an influential OBC community in Chhattisgarh) thieves?” he said, adding that Congress has never given reservation to the OBC in many fields which the BJP has given.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Modi further said that when the BJP comes to power in Chhattisgarh, the process of “construction of houses for lakhs of poor families will be expedited.”

Elections for the 90-member assembly will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17. The results will be declared on December 3.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ritesh Mishra State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years....view detail