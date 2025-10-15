Edit Profile
    Freebies, drugs, liquor among seizure worth ₹34 crore in poll-bound Bihar

    Various enforcement agencies have carried out seizures, and expenditure observers have already been deployed to monitor election spending by the candidates.

    Published on: Oct 15, 2025 10:47 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    With just weeks left for the high-stakes Assembly elections in Bihar, enforcement agencies have launched a crackdown against efforts to induce voters by political parties. Cash, drugs, liquor and freebies worth 33.97 crore has been seized in Bihar ever since the announcement of election dates on October 6.

    CISF jawans checking two and four wheelers vehicles ahead of Bihar Assembly Election 2025 at Dak Bungalow crossing in Patna.
    

    According to the Election Commission, various enforcement agencies have carried out seizures, and expenditure observers have already been deployed to monitor election spending by the candidates.

    Bihar is all set for a two-phased poll next month - November 6 and 11, with vote counting scheduled for November 14.

    Prep to monitor election spending

    A robust mechanism is in place to keep a check on poll spending by candidates in Bihar. The Election Commission has emphasized that enforcement authorities must carry out checks and inspections without causing inconvenience or harassment to ordinary citizens.

    The expenditure observers reached the candidates' respective constituencies in the state on the day of the notification for the two phases were issued, the poll body said, adding that they will meet the appointed observers.

    The EC also said that flying squads, surveillance teams, and video monitoring units are working round the clock to detect any suspected use of money or other inducements to influence voters.

    Besides, an online system called Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) has been activated in Bihar, which will help with reporting of interceptions/seizures made by surveillance teams and enforcement agencies on a real-time basis.

    With PTI inputs

