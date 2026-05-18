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Frequent infectious disease outbreaks becoming more damaging: Report

The report analyses a decade of Public Heath Emergencies of International Concern (PHEICs), from Ebola in West Africa to COVID-19 to mpox

Published on: May 18, 2026 04:32 pm IST
By Rhythma Kaul
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As infectious disease outbreaks become more frequent, they are also becoming more damaging, with widening health, economic, political and social impacts, and less capacity to recover from them, a new report of an independent monitoring and accountability body to ensure preparedness for global health crises has said.

The report was launched on the margins of the 79th World Health Assembly. (X)

The Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB)’s report titled ‘A World on the Edge: Priorities for a Pandemic-Resilient Future’, launched in the margins of the 79th World Health Assembly on Monday, warned that a decade of investment has not kept pace with rising pandemic risk. New initiatives have improved aspects of preparedness, but overall these efforts are being offset by the growing effects of rising geopolitical fragmentation, ecological disruption, and global travel, especially as development assistance falls to levels not seen since 2009.

The report analyses a decade of Public Heath Emergencies of International Concern (PHEICs), from Ebola in West Africa to COVID-19 to mpox, assessing their impacts on health systems, economies and societies. On key measures, such as equitable access to diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics, the world is moving backwards.

“The world does not lack solutions”, said GPMB co-chair Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic. “But without trust and equity, those solutions will not reach the people who need them most. Political leaders, industry and civil society can still change the trajectory of global preparedness – if they turn their commitments into measurable progress before the next crisis strikes.”

The GPMB, which will conclude its mandate in 2026, identifies three concrete priorities for political leaders to reverse these trends: establish a permanent, independent monitoring mechanism to track pandemic risk; advance equitable access to life-saving vaccines, tests and treatments by concluding the Pandemic Agreement; and secure robust financing for both preparedness and Day Zero’ response activities.

“If trust and cooperation continue to fracture, every country will be more exposed when the next pandemic strikes. Preparedness is not only a technical challenge — it is a test of political leadership” said GPMB co-chair Joy Phumaphi.

The report said that leadership will be tested this year, as governments work to finalise the WHO Pandemic Agreement and to agree a meaningful United Nations political declaration on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rhythma Kaul

Rhythma Kaul works as an assistant editor at Hindustan Times. She covers health and related topics, including ministry of health and family welfare, government of India.

Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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