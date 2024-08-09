Fresh complaint filed against Siddaramaiah, his wife

Amid the political row over the alleged irregularities in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment case, an RTI activist has filed a complaint accusing chief minister Siddaramaiah, his wife and several other government officials of forging documents to illegitimately claim land and receive undue compensation. According to the complaint, this land was later used to obtain 14 plots in the Third and Fourth Stages of Vijayanagar, Mysuru, by fabricating documents. (PTI)

The complaint has been filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna from Mysuru, under the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955, (PCR) in the MLA/MP Court in Bengaluru. It named Siddaramaiah for allegedly misusing his position and collaborating with officials to acquire 3.16 acres of land at Devanur-Kesare in Mysuru.

According to the complaint, this land was later used to obtain 14 plots in the Third and Fourth Stages of Vijayanagar, Mysuru, by fabricating documents.

Besides Siddaramaiah, the complaint named other officials, including the Mysuru deputy commissioner, tehsildar, and sub-registrar, as people involved in the alleged fraudulent activity. The complaint underscores that the CM and his associates supposedly created fake documents to support their claims, thereby manipulating the MUDA allotment process.

The MUDA case is related to getting alternative land in the upmarket area against the existing land in some remote corners of the city. The opposition parties have alleged that the size of the MUDA alternative site scam is worth ₹3,000 crore, in which Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi is also a beneficiary. The CM rejected the charges, saying the MUDA had illegally formed a layout on the four acres of land his wife owned in Kesarur on Mysuru outskirts without acquiring it.

The activist, Snehamayi Krishna, has sought judicial intervention to launch an inquiry into the case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or another independent investigative body. Represented by advocate Lakshmi Iyengar from Bengaluru, Krishna presented several documents to the court to support these allegations and urged the judiciary to prosecute Siddaramaiah and others involved.

Judge Gajanana Bhat, presiding over the case, has asked for the verification of the complaint’s documents. The case is scheduled for a hearing on Friday, where further developments are expected.

Reacting to the complaint, Siddaramaiah dismissed the allegations, describing the legal action as a “fake case” that would not withstand legal scrutiny. “Let them file; if they file fake cases, we have enough strength to face them. Fake cases won’t stand in the law,” the CM stated, maintaining his stance on the issue.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka on Thursday accused the ruling Congress government in Karnataka of attempting to intimidate anti-corruption activists. Ashoka, who is participating in a BJP-led padyatra against the Congress regime, described the actions of the Siddaramaiah government against whistle blowers as “classic case of witch-hunt against the whistle blower.”

He also took to X to voice his concerns, accusing the Congress of misusing state agencies to silence the dissent. Targeting AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, Ashoka questioning whether “the Constitution you keep flashing everywhere allows such high-handedness against those who raise their voices against the wrongdoings of the Government?” He challenged the “self-proclaimed champions of free speech”, alleging that they are now using law enforcement to suppress the voices of private citizens who speak out against government misconduct.

“The Congress government in Karnataka is providing a textbook example of agency misuse to undermine democracy and the Constitution,” Ashoka said, criticising what he perceives as an attempt to muzzle those who dare to question the government’s actions.

TJ Abraham, a well-known anti-corruption activist, has been at the forefront of efforts to hold the government accountable, particularly concerning the alleged illegal acquisition of land by the chief minister and his associates.

His recent move to seek the governor’s permission for prosecution had resulted in the government filing a charge sheet against him in a one-year-old case.