New Delhi, A fresh plea seeking the registration of an FIR against former Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma in connection with the purported discovery of cash at his residence here was mentioned on Wednesday for urgent listing in the Supreme Court.

Fresh plea seeking FIR against ex-HC judge Yashwant Varma mentioned in SC

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A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was urged by lawyer Mathews J Nedumpara that the matter be listed.

He alleged that the apex court registry was refusing to list the matter.

"The matter has to be listed, your lordship can dismiss the matter. But let the Registry number and list it," Nedumpara said.

Another petitioner, appearing in person, submitted that the charges against Justice Varma have been declared proved by the Lok Sabha Enquiry Committee. He said there should be no impediment in the registration of FIR.

"Let there be equality and equal treatment, this court has the power to order the registration of FIR," he said.

The CJI, however, did not say anything about the listing of the plea.

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{{^usCountry}} On September 21, the Delhi High Court refused to entertain a plea seeking the registration of an FIR and a probe by an SIT or CBI against Varma. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On September 21, the Delhi High Court refused to entertain a plea seeking the registration of an FIR and a probe by an SIT or CBI against Varma. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier in August, a bench of justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe had dismissed a PIL filed by Ghanshyam Upadhyay seeking FIR against Justice Varma.

The Lok Sabha enquiry panel, constituted under the Judges Inquiry Act, submitted its report to the Lok Sabha in August, finding the charges against Justice Varma as proved.

The purported discovery of a huge stash of cash took place after a fire broke out at the Lutyens' Delhi residence of Varma, then a Delhi High Court judge, around 11:35 pm on the night of Holi on March 14, 2025, prompting the fire department personnel to rush to the spot and douse the flames.

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The cash discovery triggered a major controversy and he was then transferred to Allahabad High Court, his parent high court.

Varma, who was facing impeachment proceedings, resigned this year on April 9. The judge submitted his resignation in a letter to President Droupadi Murmu.

The rare removal proceedings initiated by the Lok Sabha against Justice Varma was rendered "infructuous" following his resignation. The judge was due to superannuate on January 5, 2031.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.