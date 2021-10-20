Fresh rain likely over Kerala, TN; parts of east and northwest India

A fresh spell of heavy rain is likely over Peninsular India including Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Wednesday and Thursday while a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region and bring scattered rain over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and northwestern plains on October 23, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rain is likely to reduce significantly over northwest and adjoining central India from Wednesday. Uttarakhand is also likely to see dry weather for the next 2 days following which a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from October 22 and cause scattered to fairly widespread rain/snow over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on the 22nd of October, with isolated heavy rainfall a day after. Isolated to scattered rain/snow over Himachal Pradesh is likely on October 22 and 23 and isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, northwest Rajasthan on October 23.

A low pressure area is lying over Bihar and neighbourhood. Due to strong southerly or south-easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, heavy rainfall is likely to continue over east & northeast India till Wednesday with moderate rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over Odisha and Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Monsoon is over. But why is it raining so much in October? Here’s the answer

Isolated very heavy rain is also very likely on Wednesday over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya.

A fresh spell of easterly wave is likely to affect south Peninsular India and cause fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain likely over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka till October 23.

Moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely over east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha during the next 24 hours.