Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Fresh rain likely over Kerala, TN; parts of east and northwest India
india news

Fresh rain likely over Kerala, TN; parts of east and northwest India

Isolated very heavy rain is also very likely on Wednesday over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya
The forest department rescued stranded passengers at Kalchanth on the Rudranath trek route due to heavy rains, in Chamoli on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 08:40 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

A fresh spell of heavy rain is likely over Peninsular India including Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Wednesday and Thursday while a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region and bring scattered rain over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and northwestern plains on October 23, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Rain is likely to reduce significantly over northwest and adjoining central India from Wednesday. Uttarakhand is also likely to see dry weather for the next 2 days following which a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from October 22 and cause scattered to fairly widespread rain/snow over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on the 22nd of October, with isolated heavy rainfall a day after. Isolated to scattered rain/snow over Himachal Pradesh is likely on October 22 and 23 and isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, northwest Rajasthan on October 23.

A low pressure area is lying over Bihar and neighbourhood. Due to strong southerly or south-easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, heavy rainfall is likely to continue over east & northeast India till Wednesday with moderate rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over Odisha and Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | Monsoon is over. But why is it raining so much in October? Here’s the answer

Isolated very heavy rain is also very likely on Wednesday over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya.

A fresh spell of easterly wave is likely to affect south Peninsular India and cause fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain likely over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka till October 23.

Moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely over east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha during the next 24 hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Monsoon is over. But why is it raining so much in October? Here's the answer

Andhra Pradesh bandh today, call given by TDP after attacks on its offices

Telangana: YS Sharmila to begin record-breaking 4000-km foot march today

Lakhimpur Kheri: Supreme Court to hear today PIL seeking fair probe
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP