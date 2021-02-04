IND USA
A cyclists rides on a slippery snow covered road after a brief snowfall in Srinagar,(AP)
Fresh snowfall in Kashmir, weather to improve from Thursday afternoon

  • Traffic officials said snowfall is going on both sides of Jawahar tunnel since morning and it could hamper traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway.
By Mir Ehsan | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Srinagar
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:29 PM IST

Kashmir received another spell of snowfall beginning late Wednesday night; however, the weather department has predicted improvement in weather from Thursday afternoon.

Light snowfall was reported from different parts of Kashmir, the third spell of snow in the Valley in the month of February. Light to moderate rain and snow occurred at most places of Jammu and Kashmir during the past 24 hours, said regional India Meteorological Department director Sonum Lotus.

"There could be significant improvement in weather from Thursday afternoon. The temperature remained near normal and mainly dry weather is expected for the next one week from tomorrow," Lotus said, and added that there was a possibility that temperature will fall by two to three degree Celsius from tomorrow.

Srinagar airport tweeted that morning flights were likely to be delayed as the snowfall was still going on. The airport later tweeted to say that it was expecting that movement of flights will start after noon in line with the prediction of 'improved weather' made by the weather department

Traffic officials said snowfall is going on both sides of Jawahar tunnel since morning and it could hamper traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

Srinagar recorded night temperature of 0.4 degree Celsius. The tourist resort of Pahalgam in the south recorded minus 6.1 degree C. Ski resort Gulmarg was the coldest place in Kashmir with minus 7.6 degree Celsius.

The 40-day intense winter period Chillai Kalan, which started in Kashmir Valley on December 21, has now ended and it is followed by 20 more days of less intense cold weather known as ‘Chillai Khurd’.

