Friendship, Bollywood, trade deal: Highlights of US President Donald Trump’s speech at Ahmedabad’s Motera Stadium

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 15:55 IST

President Donald Trump landed in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Monday to a grand reception at the start of his two-day visit to India during which the US and India will aim to boost bilateral ties, including trade.

Here are some highlights from his speech at the Motera Stadium:

* We will always remember this remarkable hospitality. India will hold a special place in our hearts. America loves, America respects and America will be faithful and loyal friends to the Indian people.

* PM Modi started out as ‘chaiwallah’… Everybody loves him but I will tell you this, he is very tough.

* PM Modi, you are not just the pride of Gujarat, you are living proof that with hard work and devotion, Indians can accomplish anything at all, anything they want. The Prime Minister is a moving story of an incredible rise.

* All over the planet people take great joy in watching Bollywood films, bhangra, and classic films like DDLJ and Sholay. You cheer on great cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

* As we continue to build our defence cooperation, the US looks forward to providing India with some of the best and most feared military equipment on the planet. We make the greatest weapons ever made. We make the best and we are dealing now with India.

* Both the countries are united in defending citizens from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism. Under my administration, we unleashed full power of the American military on bloodthirsty killers of ISIS. Today, ISIS territorial caliphate is 100% destroyed. Monster Al Baghdadi is dead.

* India has an important role to play to shape a better future of the Asia-Pacific region

* “We will be making a major trade deal,” he said.

* We are discussing reducing barriers of trade between US and India

* India’s women entrepreneurs are very good

* India is making exciting strides with Chandrayaan lunar programme and the US looks forward to co-operating with India in its space programme

* Congratulations Mr PM, you have come so far. And the PM is laying foundations of the future like no other head of state

* India has been a wellspring of great ideas, from the Vedas to the religious ancient texts’

* India strength comes from the 125 million beating hearts in this stadium and millions outside’

* To every Indian - take pride in the glories of your past. Let India and the US stand and be defenders of democracy

* I’m pleased to announce that tomorrow our representatives will sign deals to sell over $ 3 billion, in the absolute finest state of the art military helicopters and other equipment to the Indian armed forces.

* The US and India are committed to working together to stop terrorists and to fight their ideology. For this reason, since taking office my administration is working in a very positive way with Pakistan to crack down on terror organisations and militants that operate on the Pakistani border.

* Our relationship with Pakistan is a very good one. Thanks to these efforts, we are beginning to see signs of big progress with Pakistan and we are hopeful for reduced tensions, greater stability and the future of harmony for all of the nations of South Asia.