From adulation to scrutiny: Report upends Malayalam cinema

A decade ago, an aspiring actress, eager to break into Malayalam cinema, was approached by a prominent filmmaker at a public event. He gave her his phone number and they stayed in touch. Over the next few months, he repeatedly met her, abused her over and over again, holding out the promise of a role in an upcoming film to lure her. The sordid saga ended only when the director, backed into a corner, told the woman that the production team had taken over the casting process, leaving him with little say in the hiring. The young woman eventually quit the industry. Police in Kochi rein in protesters demanding action against actors Mukesh and Siddique. (PTI)

Another newcomer, thrilled to land a role in a multi-starrer, received a sexual advance a few years ago over text message from the director on the first day of the shoot. She chose to ignore it. But the next day, the director humiliated her publicly, forcing her through multiple takes under the beating sun and denting her confidence.

These two stories burnish the findings of a landmark judicial committee that exposed an atmosphere of harassment and impunity that hung over the Malayalam film industry for decades. The 235 pages of the justice Hema committee report, released on August 19, didn’t reveal any names but its chronicling of the patterns of abuse has precipitated a reckoning in the Malayalam film industry. Over the last 15 days, at least 19 first information reports have been filed against more than 10 people.

“What’s happening now is unprecedented in the history of world cinema,” said filmmaker, writer, and political observer Renji Panicker.

For decades, women – especially those in junior or behind-the-scenes roles – battled disrespect and sexual harassment. Female directors had their authority undermined constantly, while actresses and junior artistes were sometimes denied even basic necessities, such as adequate toilets or changing rooms.

The emotional and psychological impact was profound – many women were dismissed as “not heroine material” and pressured into compromising their integrity to secure roles through sexual exploitation, the report found.

“I’ve been in this industry for the past eight years…I entered the industry without any backing. There’s a stark gender imbalance here,” said Shilpa Baby, a technician.

“Just getting into the industry is a battle for women, and once we’re in, we face significant gender hierarchy and discrimination,” she added.

Initiated by the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) following the harrowing abduction and assault of a prominent actress in Kochi on February 17, 2017 — which led to the arrest of actor Dileep — the report by the Kerala government-appointed three-member panel exposed a troubling pattern of systemic abuse. This included pervasive misogyny, gender discrimination, soliciting sexual favours for jobs, workplace harassment, unofficial bans, abuses of power, exploitation, and numerous human rights violations.

Despite redacting details and names, the document stripped the industry’s glamorous facade to expose its underbelly.

“The glamour of the industry is just exterior glitter but, hovering over the same are dark clouds of distress and endured agony, kept hidden from the outer world…Their anguish and agony die within the industry, unable to be addressed, with no forum to seek solutions, though their problems are legion,” said a section from the report.

The extracts, and the outrage they triggered, sparked a dramatic shift in attitudes among Kerala’s general population towards the men in the industry – from blind adoration to scrutiny. This change has forced current and former Malayalam film industry figures to speak out, even if reluctantly, even if with some degree of equivocation.

“I used to be a huge movie fan, but after reading the report, I’m shocked. What we thought were just rumours now seem to be true. I can’t believe that our iconic heroes have a different side to them,” said Tony Abraham, a fitness trainer from Kochi.

String of allegations

Revered figures within the industry – filmmaker Ranjith, Chalachithra Academy chairperson and actor Siddique, general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and actor Mukesh, actor Jayasurya, actor-producer Manianpilla Raju, actor Nivin Pauly, director VA Shrikumar and director Sajin Babu – face serious sexual harassment allegations. Ranjith and Siddique have resigned from their roles and are under investigation by a special investigation team (SIT) set up by the Kerala government to probe the allegations detailed in the report.

Former AMMA president Mohanlal, who stayed tight-lipped for 10 days even as the organisation’s executive panel resigned en masse, finally made a heartfelt plea to his legions of followers on August 31.

“Malayalam is a small industry we built with hard work. Please don’t focus solely on the report and destroy cinema. The industry must progress, or it will stagnate,” he said.

Mammootty also weighed in, refuting the report’s claims of a power group, but stressing the importance of implementing its recommendations and enacting legislation necessary to ensure the survival of cinema.

But the words of the two legendary actors – once considered gospel in the state – received pushback, reflecting the churn in Kerala.

“We have two major ‘stars’ and AMMA, who are known for taking strong stances on socio-political issues in Kerala. However, when it comes to their own field, we’ve witnessed mass resignations from AMMA and pleas for understanding…Their responses have been evasive,” says Emil Madhavi, a theatrician.

To be sure, the long-term impact of the revelations remains uncertain. But experts are hopeful. “Cinema, being a part of popular culture, carries significant political implications, and this could usher in positive changes. There will be a shift in how women are treated,” said Panicker.

Controversy sullies image of new age cinema

The Malayalam film industry, valued at approximately ₹1,000 crore annually, caters primarily to Kerala and West Asia, with around 250 films released each year. Big-budget films are rare, with films shot at budgets of ₹30-40 crore constituting fewer than 20 releases every year.

The industry has always been a critics darling, garnering the National Award for Best Feature Film 13 times and winning prestigious accolades across the globe.

In recent years, the industry has gained a new following among young people, bending towards multi-starrers, pan-Indian themes, and content friendly to OTT platforms, creating a brand of Malayalam cinema that is distinct, millennial and sleek.

The industry struggled to draw viewers to theatres in the post-Covid era, especially in the wake of OTT platforms. However, 2024 has been a year of renewed hope for Malayalam cinema. By the end of March 2024, the industry had already achieved about 75% of the business it did in 2023.

“Films like Premalu, Manjummel Boys, Bramayugam, and Aadujeevitham — The Goat Life performed exceptionally well in theatres and OTT. This success was followed by the releases of Aavesham and Varshangalku Shesham, together generating approximately ₹500 crore in revenue and accounting for about 80% of last year’s total business,” says Prashobh Krishna, a producer in the Malayalam industry.

But the recent controversy threatens to dismantle the lustrous image of new-age Malayalam cinema. Traditionally, film announcements are avoided during the monsoon month of Karkidakam. This period ended on August 17 and at least 20 new films were expected to be registered thereafter. But no new films have been registered this month and only eight films are in production. Last August, this number stood at 29.

“Recent reports and discussions have cast a shadow over the industry, particularly with the absence of major Malayalam releases. Notably, actor Mohanlal postponed the release of his directorial debut,” said Sabumon Abdusamad, an executive producer.

Onam is around the corner and is usually marked by a slew of big-budget film releases. But theatre owners worry that recent revelations may eat into viewership.

K Vijayakumar, president of the Film Exhibitors’ United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK), said that a decline in cinema attendance could severely impact theatres. “While I share the public’s concerns regarding the report, a drop in cinema-goers could lead to fewer film releases and a slowdown in revenue and employment,” he said.

‘The state must act’

For the women working in the Malayalam film industry, the report is a watershed. Actor Revathy Sampath, who spoke out against Siddique after he allegedly sexually harassed her in 2016, testified in front of the government-instituted SIT on August 27.

Despite facing bans, cyberbullying, and abuse, Revathy, 29, remained cautiously hopeful. “From fear and hopelessness, I am now finding a small beam of light. I am standing strong and hoping this marks the beginning of the end of the struggles women in cinema have faced,” she said.

Not everyone in the industry, however, is as hopeful.

Many members of Women in Cinema Collective say they are deeply disheartened by the failure of the police and government to ensure accountability.

The government acquiesced to demands from women in the film industry in 2017 and set up the Hema committee, but their empathy has waned since then, they said, accusing the state of inaction since the report’s release.

“We began with optimism, inspired by the government’s initial empathy. Now, it seems their focus has shifted to protecting a select few rather than supporting women and gender minorities. The Left’s proclaimed stance appears to have been sidelined. It’s time for the government to act decisively. What was once seen as empathy towards the marginalised now feels like empty promises,” said Asha Achy Joseph, WCC’s founding member, a filmmaker and an academic.

But others acknowledge that the report and the SIT’s probe have prompted several survivors to come forward.

“The investigation is progressing well. Important cases, especially rape cases, are handled by senior officials. We have taken precautions regarding the safety of the victims,” said Ernakulam superintendent of police G Poonguzhali from the investigation team.

“The Hema committee Report is not within the purview of SIT,” she added, meaning the police cannot prosecute based on the testimonies in the document.

This, women activists and actors say, represents a key problem with this historic moment – the government’s reluctance to act on the report’s extensive evidence chronicling 1,000 pages of documents, screenshots, and voice clips, and the need for women to publicly reveal and relive their trauma.

“It’s positive that the government has formed the SIT, but forcing FIRs on unwilling survivors only doubles their trauma. Meanwhile, the identities of perpetrators, as in the Hema Committee report, are likely to remain protected,” says Sajitha Madathil, another WCC founding member. “Systematic changes beyond the formation of the SIT are needed.”

But that will not undermine the legacy of this movement, they add. “Women in Malayalam cinema are our pride,” said actress Rajshri Deshpande. “We hope this movement inspires change in other film industries as well.”