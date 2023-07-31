From ‘Amrit kalash yatra’ to ‘Amrit Vatika': Know all about 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign from August 9-15 in the run-up to Independence Day celebrations to honour the martyred bravehearts of the country. Special inscriptions will be installed in gram panchayats across the country in the memory of the martyrs, as part of the campaign.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi(File )

"The Meri Mati Mera Desh campaign will be launched to honour our martyred brave men and women. Under this, many programmes will be organised across the country in the memory of our immortal martyrs," PM Modi said during his latest edition of the monthly radio program 'Mann ki Baat',

PM Modi also said that an "Amrit Kalash Yatra" will be organised under the campaign during which selected youths from 7,500 gram panchayats across India will assemble at Kartavya Path in Delhi with 7,500 urns carrying soil from across the nation along with saplings.

While announcing the launch of the campaign, PM Modi said, “Amrit Vatika will be built near the National War Memorial by fusing the soil and saplings that would arrive in 7500 urns. This 'Amrit Vatika' will also become a grand symbol of ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’."

"With these efforts, we will realise our duties... We will realise the innumerable sacrifices made for the freedom of the country; we will realise the value of freedom. Hence, every countryman must join in these efforts," the Prime Minister said.

Recalling the last year's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, PM Modi urged the people to hoist the tricolour at the houses this Independence Day as well. “With these efforts, we will realise our duties. We will realise the innumerable sacrifices made for the freedom of the country, we will realise the value of freedom. Hence, every person in the country must join in these efforts," PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, Shailesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, ministry of rural development emphasised the importance of VasudhaVandan where each Gram Panchayat/village will renew and replenish mother earth by planting 75 saplings of indigenous species which can be carried out at the site of Amrit Sarovar or any water body or public places such as schools, gram panchayat bhawans or any place decided by the gram panchayat.

