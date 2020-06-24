From Chinese anti-Covid-19 shots, latest on remdesivir to Patanjali’s coronavirus drugs: Top updates

india

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 11:02 IST

Coronavirus cases across the globe are inching towards the 10 million mark and in India, the tally has touched another grim milestone on Wednesday. With 15,968 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 tally went up to 456,183 today with 14,476 fatalities and 258,684 people who have recovered from the deadly contagion.

On Tuesday Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, launched medicines which it touted as a 100 percent effective treatment for Covid-19 patients. Meanwhile, American biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences has said it will soon start clinical trials for an inhaled formulation of its antiviral drug remdesivir used for the treatment of Covid-19.

Here is the latest on Covid-19 from India and across the world.

Covid-19 latest developments:

• The ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) has ordered Patanjali to stop advertising the products—Coronil and Swasari. “Facts of the claim and details of the stated scientific study are not known to the Ministry…,” the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

• Gilead Sciences’ investigational antiviral medicine Remdesivir will soon try out the inhaled formulation in clinical trials through a nebulizer. It “could potentially allow for easier administration outside the hospital at early stages of the disease,” Gilead Sciences said in a statement.

• Delhi government has said that the old system of assessing coronavirus disease patients at their residence to determine if they are fit for home isolation must be brought back.

• A Chinese state-owned vaccine developer has secured regulatory approval to test its coronavirus shots in the United Arab Emirates, thereby receiving the greenlight for the final stage of human trials, Bloomberg reported.

•UN chief has criticised lack of global cooperation on Covid-19. “What needs to be done is to make countries understand that by acting in isolation they are creating the situation that is getting out of control. Global coordination is key, said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in an interview with news agency AP.

•According to a New York Times report, European Union countries are set to bar entry to Americans owing to the United States’ failure to control the coronavirus pandemic.

•The worst of the Covid-19 pandemic is yet to come in South Africa, warned top epidemiologist Salim Abdool Karim in wake of the country’s coronavirus tally crossing the 1 lakh-mark and death toll nearing 2,000.

• Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said he would not self-isolate following his brief encounter with ace tennis player Novak Djokovic who tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

• South Africa will roll out the continent’s first coronavirus vaccine trial this week, the university leading the pilot said Tuesday, as the country grapples with the highest number of cases in Africa, news agency AFP reported.

(With inputs from agencies)