Patanjali launches Covid-19 drugs; Centre seeks details: Here’s what the company said

india

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 08:04 IST

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, the company promoted by yoga guru Ramdev, has been asked by the government to provide details of the medicines launched by it as an alleged treatment for the patients of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients.

The ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) has ordered Patanjali to stop advertising the products—Coronil and Swasari.

It has also warned Patanjali to stop misleading advertising until the results are verified.

“Facts of the claim and details of the stated scientific study are not known to the Ministry… Patanjali Ayurved Ltd has been asked to provide at the earliest details of the name and composition of the medicines being claimed for COVID treatment; site(s)/hospital(s), where the research study was conducted for Covid-19; protocol, sample size, Institutional Ethics Committee clearance, Clinical Trials Registry- India registration and results data of the study (ies)…,” the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Patanjali Ayurved Ltd has been asked to provide at the earliest details of the name and composition of the medicines being claimed for COVID treatment; site(s)/hospital(s), where the research study was conducted for COVID-19; protocol, sample size, Institutional Ethics Committee clearance, CTRI registration and results data of the study (ies) and stop advertising/publicizing such claims till the issue is duly examined,” the ministry said in its statement.

Here is what Patanjali said:

* Ramdev’s associate Acharya Balakrishna has claimed that the Centre has been provided with all the necessary details of the clinical trials of Coronil—the medicine launched on Tuesday by Patanjali.

* Balakrishna tweeted to claim that 100% parameters laid down for controlled trial of the Ayurvedic product have been followed by the company after Patanjali.

* “This government encourages Ayurveda and works for its glory, the communication gap has been filled and we have given the AYUSH ministry all the information regarding the 100% fulfilment of all the standard parameters of Randomized Placebo Controlled Clinical Trials,” Balakrishna tweeted in Hindi.

* Patanjali Ayurved on Tuesday launched Coronil and Swasari claiming that it has successfully cured scores of under-trial Covid-19 patients with 100% results except for those on life support systems.

* The products have been made in association with privately-owned National Institute of Medical Science in Jaipur, according to Patanjali.

* Ramdev had claimed that the first clinical controlled study was conducted on 280 patients in Delhi and Ahmedabad among many other cities.