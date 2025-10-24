From coins to wheels: Man buys daughter a scooter for Diwali using ₹10 coins

It is a regular day for Bajrang Ram Bhagat, who opens his shop like any other. But today, his story is far from ordinary. After seven months of saving ₹10 coins, he fulfilled his dream of buying a scooter for his daughter Champa, paying ₹40,000 of the total price entirely in coins.
He purchased a Honda Activa scooter for his daughter Champa, paying ₹40,000 of the total ₹98,700 entirely in coins. “I preferred to make the purchase in cash rather than taking a loan,” he said, explaining his insistence on paying without borrowing.
Bhagat had meticulously been saving for over seven months, collecting mostly ₹10 coins.
“I used to save daily whatever I could, ₹10 or ₹100, whatever I used to have, to fulfil my dream of buying a scooter for the happiness of my child... I bought a scooter on Diwali with coins worth ₹40,000 and the rest was cash... I never wanted to take loans...” he added.
When he visited the showroom in Jashpur with Champa, the sheer volume of coins meant counting took over three hours before the payment was accepted.
Anand Gupta, the showroom owner, recalled the unusual scene and added that, as part of a festival offer, the family also won a mixer grinder through a lucky draw.
Champa, who is pursuing a B.Com degree, said the scooter would be invaluable for the family’s daily chores and transportation of goods.
The family resides in a house built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and benefits from government schemes like the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi and the Mahtari Vandan scheme. They have electricity at home, while drinking water comes from a nearby borewell.