From coins to wheels: Man buys daughter a scooter for Diwali using ₹10 coins

It is a regular day for Bajrang Ram Bhagat, who opens his shop like any other. But today, his story is far from ordinary. After seven months of saving ₹10 coins, he fulfilled his dream of buying a scooter for his daughter Champa, paying ₹40,000 of the total price entirely in coins. Man buys a scooter for daughter

He purchased a Honda Activa scooter for his daughter Champa, paying ₹40,000 of the total ₹98,700 entirely in coins. “I preferred to make the purchase in cash rather than taking a loan,” he said, explaining his insistence on paying without borrowing.

Bhagat had meticulously been saving for over seven months, collecting mostly ₹10 coins.

“I used to save daily whatever I could, ₹10 or ₹100, whatever I used to have, to fulfil my dream of buying a scooter for the happiness of my child... I bought a scooter on Diwali with coins worth ₹40,000 and the rest was cash... I never wanted to take loans...” he added.