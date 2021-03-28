From Delhi to Goa: Restrictions in place to contain Covid-19 ahead of festivals

The country has been hit hard by the second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). On Saturday, India reported more than 62,000 fresh Covid-19 cases and 291 deaths in the last 24 hours. The rise in the Covid-19 curve of India comes in the backdrop of forthcoming festivals that increase the risk of further spread of the disease.

In view of the increasing Covid-19 and the upcoming festivities, various states have put in place curbs to control the spread of the virus.

Delhi:

The Delhi government on Saturday capped the maximum number of people allowed in the wedding ceremonies in closed spaces to 100 across the national capital. The maximum number of people allowed to attend the celebrations in the open are 200 and 100 in closed spaces. Earlier, open spaces had no cap while in close spaces it was restricted to 200 people.

Further, the government has put a cap of 50 people allowed to attend the last rites. The restrictive measures are to stay in place till April 30.

Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday had also informed that there will be no public gathering during the upcoming festivals of Holi, Shab-e-Barat, and Navaratri amid the rise in Covid-19 cases.

The national capital on Saturday reported more than 1,500 Covid-19 cases for the third straight day in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra:

The state government has imposed a state-wide night curfew to come into effect by the midnight of March 27. The curfew will be in place from 8pm to 7am.

The government in the order has said public beaches and parks will remain shut during the said period. Gathering of five or more people is not allowed after 8pm until 7am the next morning. Violators will be penalised with a fine of ₹1,000 per head.

The government has also ordered closure of malls, cinema halls, auditorium and drama theatres during the curfew. However, home delivery and takeaway from restaurants are allowed.

The government in the order issued Saturday has also restricted social, cultural and political gatherings.

Additionally, not more than 50 people will be allowed during wedding ceremonies and 20 during the last rites.

The restrictions in the state have been extended till April 15.

Gujarat:

The state government has made it mandatory to provide a negative Covid-19 test report from those coming from other states from April 1.

The Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad and the Indian Institute of Technology-Gandhinagar, the two premier institutes in the state, have also been hit by the coronavirus. IIT has reported 25 active cases and the IIM has 40 active cases, as reported by news agency PTI.

Goa:

Section 144 of the criminal procedure has been imposed in the state to avoid public gathering ahead of the upcoming festivals, reported ANI.

The government had also announced the cancellation of the Shigmo festival parade in the state amid the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Madhya Pradesh:

Ahead of the festivities, a two day lockdown was imposed in Indore on March 28 and March 29 by the district administration.

On Friday the state government had imposed Sunday lockdown in Vidisha, Ujjain, Gwalior, Narsinghpur and Saunsar districts of the state.

The Centre on Saturday held a high level meeting with 12 states and union territories reporting a rise in the Covid-19 cases and has advised them to focus on stringent containment and public health measures in 46 high burden districts, reported ANI.