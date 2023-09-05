Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / From ‘India’ to ‘Bharat’? Opposition's charge on Presidential invite for G20 dinner

From ‘India’ to ‘Bharat’? Opposition's charge on Presidential invite for G20 dinner

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Sep 05, 2023 12:11 PM IST

Leaders of the ruling BJP, on the other hand, hinted that the country's name change is on the cards.

The opposition parties on Tuesday alleged that the Rashtrapati Bhavan had sent out an invite for a G20 dinner, with the invite reading ‘President of Bharat’ instead of the ‘President of India.' The Congress' Jairam Ramesh stated sarcastically that the Article 1 of the Constitution must now be changed to ‘Bharat, that was India.’

AAP's Raghav Chadha shared a screenshot of the Presidential invite.

“So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhavan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of ‘President of Bharat’ instead of the usual ‘President of India’. Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: ”Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States," Ramesh posted on X, the social network earlier known as Twitter.

The ‘Union of States,’ he remarked, ‘is under assault.’

The development has triggered speculations that the Narendra Modi government, during the special session of Parliament, convened from September 18-22, will change the country's name from ‘India’ to ‘Bharat.’

BJP leaders drop hints

Leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including party chief JP Nadda, meanwhile, hinted at a name change.

Nadda questioned the Congress over what he said were its repeated objections to issues regarding the nation's ‘honour’ and ‘pride.’

“REPUBLIC OF BHARAT - happy and proud that our civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards AMRIT KAAL,” posted Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Himanta Biswa Sarma's 'X' profile

Sarma, in fact, now identifies himself as ‘Chief Minister of Assam, BHARAT’ on the microblogging platform.

(This is a developing story. Please check again for details)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
jairam ramesh congress
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP