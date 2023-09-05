News / India News / G20 Summit LIVE updates: Northern Railways cancels, reschedules trains for event
Live

G20 Summit LIVE updates: Northern Railways cancels, reschedules trains for event

Sep 05, 2023 01:33 PM IST
G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: The intergovernmental summit of 19 nations and the European Union will be held in Delhi from September 8-10.

G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: With only two days remaining for the mega G20 Summit – the intergovernmental forum of 19 nations and the European Union – final preparations and checks are underway to ensure its smooth and successful execution in Delhi. Ahead of the event, the Delhi Police has begun surprise checks of vehicles on various routes as part of security measures. To host the high-profile event, the national capital will be under heightened vigilance with as many as 130,000 personnel deployed to oversee security arrangements. 

A model of the G20 logo outside a Metro station ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi on Monday. (Reuters)(HT_PRINT)

There will be limitations on several road routes, and the operation of metros, trains, and flights. Schools will also remain closed during the three day event. The Delhi traffic police has issued a detailed advisory of what’s allowed and what’s not during this period.

Catch our LIVE updates on the event's preparedness, top updates and related latest advisories as the summit nears.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 05, 2023 01:33 PM IST

    G20 Summit 2023: 'Arrangements in place…we are doing rehearsals'- Delhi police

    Delhi G20 Summit 2023 live updates: On Security arrangements ahead of G20, Delhi Police Special Commissioner, Law & Order Dependra Pathak says, “G20 is a prestigious summit. It is a matter of pride for India and Delhi. Delhi police have the focused responsibility of safety, security, law and order... We are doing rehearsals for it...”

    – He said, “For the summit area, certain segments of Delhi police are focused. Other parts of Delhi, which affect the general perception of the summit, should also be flawless and fail-proof. We have made plans for it as its focus responsibility is with us... We have analysed with the law and order groups where the G20 summit has taken place before...”

    – “Elements of community policing like police friends, resident associations, market associations, home guards, civil defence etc. are also joined as force multipliers... We are taking help from para-military forces... Under strategic planning, We have ensured no mishap takes place…”

    – “Delhi police is confident and we will leave no stone unturned and we will see to it that law and order arrangements are flawless... We are in real-time coordination with the central agencies on international elements related to G20…,” he said.

  • Sep 05, 2023 12:54 PM IST

    G20 Summit LIVE: Congress says Rashtrapati Bhawan sent invite for G20 dinner in name of ‘President of Bharat’

    Delhi G20 Summit 2023 live updates: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent an invite for a G20 dinner on September 9 in the name of “President of Bharat” instead of the usual “President of India”. 

    – In a post on X, he cited the Constitution’s Article 1 that “Bharat, that is India, shall be a Union of States” and added now even this “Union of States” is under assault.

    – Ramesh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi can continue to distort history and divide India, that is Bharat, that is a Union of States. He added that they will not be deterred.

  • Sep 05, 2023 12:43 PM IST

    G20 Summit: Order deliveries, cloud kitchens prohibited from Sept 8-10 in New Delhi district

    Delhi G20 Summit 2023 live updates: Delivery of online orders, and a host of other services will be prohibited for three days in the national capital's New Delhi district on account of this week's G20 Summit, the Delhi Police announced on Monday.

    – Orders due to be delivered even through companies such as Amazon and Flipkart, too, are prohibited in the controlled New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) zone.

  • Sep 05, 2023 12:30 PM IST

    G20 Summit 2023: These Delhi Metro stations to remain shut from September 8-10

    Delhi G20 Summit 2023 live updates: Ahead of the high-level G20 Summit, scheduled to be held at the sprawling Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi this week, the Delhi Metro has issued an advisory for commuters. 

    – According to the Delhi Metro Police, the entry and exit gates of some sensitive stations will remain closed from September 8 to 10.

    – The Delhi Police in its order have kept Dhula Kuan, Khan Market, Janpath, Supreme Court and Bhikaji Cama Place metro stations in the list of sensitive places.

  • Sep 05, 2023 12:14 PM IST

    G20 Summit in Delhi: Traffic curbs, alternative routes in commute plan

    Delhi G20 Summit 2023 live updates: Travel and access to the national capital during the G20 Summit days will be severely restricted, particularly in the New Delhi district — also known as the Lutyens’ Zone.

     — Here, only residents and those in essential services jobs will be allowed to enter after proving their identity, according to a traffic plan shared by the Delhi Police on Friday.

g20 summit delhi

