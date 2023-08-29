Delhi Traffic Police sets up virtual helpdesk for updates

The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday unveiled a dedicated “virtual helpdesk” which will provide information on traffic updates, alternative routes and other assistance related to the G20 Summit, to be held from September 9-10, when travel in the national capital will be severely restricted. The launch of the helpdesk comes four days after the Delhi Traffic Police shared the traffic plan for the Summit. (Arvind Yadav/HT)

The launch of the helpdesk comes four days after the Delhi Traffic Police shared the traffic plan for the Summit.

“Be it real-time traffic updates, or suggestive routes to and from the airport, railway stations or bus terminals, they can all be accessed on this virtual helpdesk,” said Surender Singh Yadav, special commissioner of Delhi Traffic Police.

The virtual helpdesk can be accessed on the link: https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/dtpg20info.

The traffic restrictions related to the G20 Summit will be particularly strict in the New Delhi district, where only residents and those in essential services jobs will be allowed to enter after showing idenrity proof.

Across the city, no bus services will be available from September 7 midnight till September 10, and the public has been advised to use Delhi Metro services.

On Tuesday, the webpage of the helpdesk had a few “latest updates” — information on Metro restrictions, guidelines for entry to the New Delhi district — and helpline numbers at the top.

In addition, the website also featured updates shared by the Delhi Police and its traffic wing on X, formerly Twitter.

The helpdesk also contained frequently answered questions related to the Summit, traffic movement and restriction on public transportation.

“As world leaders gather to address global challenges, our website will provide you with traffic information, road closures, alternative routes, and travel advisories to help you navigate the city efficiently and avoid potential delays,” said an introductory note on the webpage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON