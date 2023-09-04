G20 Summit 2023: These Delhi Metro stations to remain shut from September 8-10

Ahead of the high-level G20 Summit, scheduled to be held at the sprawling Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi this week, the Delhi Metro has issued an advisory for commuters. According to the Delhi Metro Police, the entry and exit gates of some sensitive stations will remain closed from September 8 to 10. Delhi metro (PTI)

However, during this period, passengers can continue to use one or two gates at some stations, while other routes will continue to operate normally, the police said.

"In order to maintain foolproof security arrangements during the G20 Summit, scheduled to be held in Delhi from September 9 to 10, the Delhi Police metro unit asked the Chief Security Commissioner to close some metro station gates that open towards the VVIPS Route/venue of Summit/Place, from September 8 to 10," the order read.

According to the order issued by the Delhi Metro Police, traffic will be completely shut off at Moti Bagh, Bhikaji Cama Place, Munirka, RK Puram, IIT, and Sadar Bazar Cantonment Metro stations. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Metro Station, the nearest station to the venue, will remain completely closed.

The police, in its order, have kept Dhula Kuan, Khan Market, Janpath, Supreme Court and Bhikaji Cama Place metro stations on the list of sensitive places.

People, who will be travelling to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) from September 7 to September 11, have been advised to use the Metro.

Meanwhile, anticipating increased passenger footfall for the G20 Summit, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has started selling 'Tourist Smart Cards' through dedicated counters at 36 stations from Monday. These cards will be available in two categories -- one-day and three-day validity -- offering "unlimited rides" in the metro network.

The one-day card will be available for ₹200 while the three-day card will cost ₹500. This amount also includes a refundable security deposit of ₹50, the DMRC said.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also released a detailed advisory on the traffic movement during the G20 Summit. Traffic restrictions will come into effect from the night of September 7 and remain in place till September 11.