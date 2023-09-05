G20 Summit traffic FAQs: Will Delhi Metro remain closed? Will cars be allowed?

Come September 9 and 10, the world's top leaders will be gathering at Delhi's sprawling Pragati Maidan for the G20 Summit. To maintain foolproof security arrangements during the G20 Summit, the Delhi Police has barred all online delivery services, except medicines, in the New Delhi district. Murals painted on a railway bridge ahead of the G20 Summit at Inderprastha in New Delhi on Monday, (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

The police have also issued a slew of restrictions to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the national capital during G20 Summit.

FAQs or frequently asked questions answered by Delhi Traffic Police:

1. Where will the G20 Summit be held in Delhi?

The G20 Summit will take place at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on September 9 and 10, 2023. However, the delegates will also visit Rajghat, NGMA (National Gallery of Modern Art) and Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Pusa during the summit.

2. How will the G20 Summit affect traffic movement in Delhi?

There may be certain traffic regulations in the area of in and around New Delhi from September 7 to 11. The Delhi Traffic Police said it has endeavoured to ensure unhindered Metro services and to ensure that all modes of public transport are available with certain regulations. Outside the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area, the flow of general traffic will remain unaffected, with the exception of National Highway 48 (NH-48).

All medical shops, grocery shops, milk booths, and vegetable/fruit shops will remain open throughout Delhi including New Delhi. Government employees, media personnel, medical practitioners and para-medics will be allowed to use their private vehicles as well as government vehicles in the controlled zone.

General traffic, including all types of commercial vehicles and buses already present in Delhi shall be allowed on the Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi.

3. What about those travelling?

Movement of passengers to the airport, railway stations, and ISBTs will be facilitated as all these facilities will be operational even during the G20 Summit. Bonafide residents and authorised vehicles will be allowed to move within New Delhi district.

4. Will housekeeping, catering, waste management, etc. vehicles be allowed?

Vehicles dealing with housekeeping, catering, waste management, etc. for hotels, hospitals and other important installations in the New Delhi District will be allowed after verification.

5. Will Delhi Metro remain closed?

The Delhi Police Metro unit asked the chief security commissioner to close some Metro station gates that open towards the VVIPS Route -- venue of the summit. DCP Metro G Ram Gopal Naik mentioned that in 39 stations action needs to be taken while Supreme Court, Janpath, Bhikaji Cama Place, Khan Market and Dhaula Kuan have been marked as ‘sensitive’ stations.

According to the letter, all gates of the Supreme Court station of Delhi Metro will be closed from September 8 to 10. Gate numbers 1,2 and 3 of Khan Market are asked to be closed and gate number 4 to open for entry and exit. Gate number 2 of Kailash Colony station is to be closed and all gates of Lajpat Nagar Metro station except gate number 5 are to close, said the letter. Janpath station which is marked as sensitive, only gate number 2 will be operational.

All gates of Bhikaji Cama Place, another sensitive marked station are asked to be closed.

However, there would be no restrictions on entry and exit for commuters on stations like- Aero City, Dhaula Kuan, South Campus, Dwarka Sector-21, Panchsheel Park, Chirag Delhi, Greater Kailash, Nehru Enclave, Kalkaji Mandir, Rajiv Chowk, Chawri Bazar and Chandni Chowk.

Earlier, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that 'Tourist smart cards' will be sold through dedicated counters at 36 Delhi Metro stations from September 4-13 in view of the G20 Summit.

6. Will there be a lockdown-like situation in Delhi during G20 Summit?

There will not be any lockdown-like situation during the G20 Summit in Delhi.

7. Will parking be available near Pragati Maidan during G20 Summit?

Due to security reasons and the movement of the delegates, parking services near Pragati Maidan will be accessible only to authorised vehicles during the G20 Summit. It is advised to avoid the use of private vehicles and explore alternative modes of transportation. Commuters have been requested to make maximum use of Metro services as Metro service shall remain available for commuters at all stations.

8. Are there any designated pick-up and drop-off points for cars near Pragati Maidan?

No. TSR and taxi will be allowed to enter or ply in New Delhi district from 5 am on September 9 to 11.59pm on September 10. However, taxis/cabs carrying bonafide residents and tourists having valid bookings in hotels located inside New Delhi district will be allowed to ply on the road network inside New Delhi district.

9. How can commuters plan their travel during the G20 Summit in Delhi to avoid traffic congestion?

Airport, railway, Metro services, ISBT buses, and TSR/taxis will be functional as usual, however, the services of the railways, airways, interstate buses, city buses, and TSR/Taxis may be affected/curtailed.

10. Are there any unique traffic control measures or technologies being implemented?

To manage traffic effectively, advanced traffic control measures and technologies may be deployed during the G20 Summit. These can include smart traffic signals, real-time traffic updates through mobile apps and traffic surveillance systems to ensure smooth flow and minimize congestion.

11. Will theatres and restaurants be closed?

All theatres and restaurants in the controlled area of New Delhi district will remain closed.

12. Can I carry out my morning routine?

Movement of cars, bicycles and other vehicles will not be allowed in the controlled zone.

