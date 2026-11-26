When Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail slipped into a Mumbai hospital on the night of November 26, 2008, as the city burnt and the police scrambled to respond to a series of strikes, Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sadanand Date was among the first officers to head straight for them.

In the grenade attack, Date suffered injuries and a blackout in the attack, which enabled Kasab and his aide to escape. (Screenshot from video (@ANI/X)) more less

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Then an additional commissioner of police (central region), Date had received a phone call about terrorists firing indiscriminately near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and later at Maharashtra government-run Cama and Albless Hospital in south Mumbai.

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Deep Dive What happened when Sadanand Date confronted Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail at Cama Hospital? Date and his team cornered the two gunmen on the hospital rooftop and blocked its only exit. After the terrorists fired and threw a grenade, Date was injured and Kasab and Ismail escaped. How was Sadanand Date involved in the Tahawwur Rana case? As NIA director general, Date was responsible for Rana’s interrogation after his extradition from the US to India. Rana was later held in Delhi’s Tihar jail. What injuries did Sadanand Date suffer during the 26/11 attacks? Date suffered injuries to his eyes, throat, chest, right knee and left ankle in the grenade attack. He said metallic fragments remained embedded in his body, including one near his eye.

“Till the time we reached Cama Hospital, there was no clear and confirmed information about the nature of attackers and their weapons,” the former National Investigation Agency (NIA) director general, who was also responsible for the interrogation of 26/11 plotter Tahawwur Rana, was later quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

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{{^usCountry}} According to news agency PTI, Date and his men cornered Kasab – who would later be the only one of the 10 attackers captured alive – and Ismail on the hospital's rooftop. But the gunmen hit back hard, raining grenades on the police team and spraying it with gunfire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to news agency PTI, Date and his men cornered Kasab – who would later be the only one of the 10 attackers captured alive – and Ismail on the hospital's rooftop. But the gunmen hit back hard, raining grenades on the police team and spraying it with gunfire. {{/usCountry}}

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“Before entering the terrace from the sixth floor, we threw a metal object to check if any attacker was guarding the gate. Our technique worked, as the moment we threw the object, the terrorist fired a burst of bullets. This was the time when we first got to know that the attackers are equipped with highly sophisticated automated assault weapons,” Date told The Indian Express.

“Since we only had weapons like carbines and our side-arms, we decided to not engage with them but instead block the only exit of the terrace. We took our positions accordingly. Some moments later, a person was seen coming downstairs from the terrace. The hospital staff member who was with us told us that he was his colleague. The person, through some gestures, told us that two people were behind him. I then fired a warning shot, forcing Kasab and Ismail to go back to the terrace,” he added.

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Later, it was revealed the two terrorists were trying to take the person – a lift operator – down as a shield to escape. “A while later, they threw a hand grenade, which exploded just around three feet away from us,” he said.

In the grenade attack, Date suffered injuries and a blackout in the attack, which enabled Kasab and his aide to escape. He suffered injuries to his eyes, throat, chest, right knee, and suffered deep wounds on his left ankle. Two men from his team died in the gun battle.

Asked later about the metallic splinters from the grenades lobbed by the terrorists, the officer told PTI that they are still embedded in his body, including one near his eye. He also said he views these permanent remnants not as injuries, but as "medals" carried from a war zone.

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“The 26/11 attack remains the most challenging event of my career, and it will stay with me life-long. I tried to do whatever was best to my ability,” he told The Indian Express.

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A 1990 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, the arrest of Rana after his deportation from the US to face justice in India was among his accomplishments during his stint as chief of India’s anti-terrorism agency. He was appointed as NIA director general in March 2024, and in December 2025 he was appointed as Maharashtra's director general of police.

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He was awarded the President’s Police Medal for gallantry for saving the lives of women and children at the hospital during the attacks. It was his initiative to set up Anti-Terrorism Cells (ATCs) at each police station in Mumbai. The initiative was later adopted at all police stations in the state.

Date’s professionalism was also evident while handling the Pahalgam terror attack case, the Red Fort blast, and many other cases during his term at NIA. Before his appointment as NIA chief, Date was heading Maharashtra’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

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Growing up in Pune city, he used to sell newspapers to meet the financial needs of his family, PTI reported. Experiencing life struggles and poverty in childhood, he studied hard and rose to become a high-performing student, topping BCom, ICWA, and later UPSC examinations.