From Salman Khan, Baba Siddique to Tiger Shroff: The Lawrence Bishnoi gang hit list that keeps growing

The attack on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai has brought back focus on the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and its links to previous such incidents involving those from the worlds of politics and entertainment.

While the gang's link in the shooting has not been established by police officials, a post on social media surfaced shortly after the attack on Shroff, which threatened people working with Salman Khan. (ANI)

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A social media post after the attack on Shroff, who escaped unhurt in the Sunday incident in Juhu, threatened people working with Salman Khan. It was made from an account allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, though police have not confirmed the group's involvement in the assassination attempt.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang's hit list

Salman Khan and the blackbuck case

Deep Dive Why has the Lawrence Bishnoi gang threatened Salman Khan? The threats are linked to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case involving Salman Khan. Blackbucks are considered sacred in the Bishnoi community. What happened in the firing at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai? Gunmen on a motorcycle fired at Shroff’s car in Juhu. Shroff was not seriously injured, while his driver and a bystander were hurt; police said the motive was still under investigation. Who claimed responsibility for the Tiger Shroff attack, and what is Anil Pandit’s alleged role? Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu reportedly claimed responsibility in social media posts and audio messages. Police suspect Pandit helps coordinate threats, extortion demands and attacks from overseas; these allegations are under investigation.

In 1998, Bollywood actor Salman Khan was accused of illegally hunting two endangered blackbucks in Rajasthan; he would be convicted in the case two decades later.

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{{^usCountry}} After the incident, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang issued a threat to Salman Khan over the alleged poaching since the blackbuck is considered sacred in the Bishnoi community. Since then, many Bollywood celebrities and politicians across Mumbai have been targeted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the incident, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang issued a threat to Salman Khan over the alleged poaching since the blackbuck is considered sacred in the Bishnoi community. Since then, many Bollywood celebrities and politicians across Mumbai have been targeted. {{/usCountry}}

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In 2018, the threats escalated, and the gang openly threatened to kill the actor in court.

In June 2022, a threat letter was found near the actor's Mumbai residence. The letter warned that the actor would meet the same fate as Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was killed in May 2022, allegedly by Bishnoi gang associates.

Months later, in September, Punjab Police revealed that Goldy Brar, a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, and others had been arranged and asked to target Salman Khan.

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After a threat email to the actor in 2023, and a confession to the National Investigation Agency, where the gangster stated he had been targeting Salman Khan, Bishnoi gang members claimed responsibility for a firing outside Galaxy Apartments in Banda, where Salman Khan resides.

In October 2024, two men on a motorcycle fired four rounds outside Galaxy Apartments early in the morning, targeting the balcony of Salman Khan's first-floor home. No one was injured due to the incident.

Four men believed to be involved in the 2024 firing were arrested after Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence's brother, claimed responsibility for the attack.

NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder

In October 2024, NCP leader and former Maharashtra cabinet minister Baba Siddique was assassinated in Mumbai. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang cited the politician's close association with Salman Khan for the killing.

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The sudden attack took place in Bandra East, outside the office of his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique. Three assailants opened fire, hitting the NCP leader multiple times in the chest and abdomen.

Mumbai Police arrested 27 people in the case after key suspects and shooters were tracked down across states. The alleged mastermind behind the assassination, Zeeshan Akhtar, was detained in Canada.

Sidhu Moose Wala's murder

In May 2022, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was assassinated in Mansa. Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for orchestrating the murder.

Moose Wala was ambushed and killed inside his car in 2022, a day after the Punjab government scaled down his security cover.

According to reports, Moose Wala was targeted because he allegedly used his influence, resources, and political connections to support a rival gang, Bambiha, who were allegedly responsible for the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera in August 2021.

Other cases

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the 2023 assassination of Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur.

The group has also been accused of running operations in the US and Canada, with Canada declaring the gangster and his organisation as a terrorist entity in 2025.

The gang has also targeted comedian and actor Kapil Sharma and his cafe in Canada. From July to October 2025, Kap's Cafe in British Columbia, Canada, was targeted three times. Of the three armed attacks on the cafe, owned by Kapil Sharma, two of the attacks have been attributed to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In August 2025, around 25 shots were fired, and Molotov cocktails were thrown, and in October 2025, around 12 shots were fired. As per reports, the cafe was targeted after the comedian invited Salman Khan to the inauguration of his Netflix show.

Punjabi singers AP Dhillon and Gippy Grewal's residences were targeted with shots fired in Vancouver, Canada.

Bollywood director Rohit Shetty's Juhu residence was also targeted in February 2026 primarily due to his close professional and personal relationship with Salman Khan.

The gang has threatened actor Ranveer Singh. In February 2026, the actor received a voice message demanding ₹ 10 crore. Following a shooting at director Rohit Shetty's house, the actor received another threat of “consequences” for him and his staff.

10 crore. Following a shooting at director Rohit Shetty's house, the actor received another threat of “consequences” for him and his staff. Comedian Munawar Faruqui received threats in October 2024, prompting Mumbai Police to provide him security. Faruqui was targeted by the associates, such as Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar, over his jokes and comments about Hindu deities and gods in his stand-up comedy shows. The plot against the comedian was foiled after the police’s counter-intelligence unit intercepted the two shooters in Delhi, preventing a planned attack on Faruqui.

Actor Aamir Khan, in July 2026, received threats through social media and audio messages from individuals claiming links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Khan was targeted by the gangster shortly after his marriage to Gauri Spratt. The Bishnoi gang accused him of promoting "love jihad."

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