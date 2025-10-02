Plot to kill comedian Munawar Faruqui foiled by Delhi Police, 2 Goldy Brar gang members arrested

The Delhi Police arrested two members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar-Virender Charan gang who were allegedly tasked with killing stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. Police officials told PTI that the gangsters were arrested after a gunfight on Jaitpur-Kalindi Kunj Road, and have been identified as Rahul and Sahil, from Panipat and Bhiwani of Haryana, respectively.(ANI)

As per investigators, both men had been taking instructions from foreign-based gangster Rohit Godara, who was working with Goldy Brar and Virender Charan, to kill the comedian.

Police added that the gangsters allegedly conducted reconnaissance in Mumbai and Bengaluru to track Faruqi's movements.

As per officials, police took action after receiving information about the shooters’ presence near New Friends Colony.

A trap was set up on the Kalindi Kunj-Pushta Road, and around 3 AM, a suspicious bike was spotted, officials added further.

After police asked the riders to stop, the gangsters opened fire, triggering retaliation from the police.

Rahul, who received a gunshot wound, was wanted in connection with a triple murder that took place in Yamunanagar, Haryana, in December 2024, an officer told PTI.

Munawar Faruqi won reality show Bigg Boss in 2024 and has 14.2 million followers on Instagram.

In 2024, police received intelligence about a threat to Munawar Faruqui's life while investigating a shooting incident in Delhi. Following this tip, the comedian was rushed back to Mumbai from Delhi.

The stand-up comedian is also alleged to be on the hit list of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

There has been an increase in criminal activities associated with the Goldy Brar gang, targeting celebrities.

Earlier this week, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a man for threatening comedian and actor Kapil Sharma. The accused, identified as Dilip Choudhary introduced himself as a member of the Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara gang.

On September 12, two shooters on a motorcycle opened fire outside actor Disha Patani’s house in Bareilly. The Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar gang claimed responsibility for the incident.

(With PTI inputs)