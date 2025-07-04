Munawar Faruqui says he married Mehzabeen Coatwala for his son Mikael, did not know her when he went to Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui married makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala last year. The actor and stand-up comedian, who has maintained privacy regarding his personal life, opened up about his wedding story in the latest episode of Farah Khan's vlog. Munawar said that he decided to get married to Mehzabeen because of his seven-year-old son Mikael. Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Coatwala got married last year.

What Munawar said

Munawar arrived at Farah's house, and the two talked about Bigg Boss. Farah then said that she has not met anyone as secretive as Munawar in her entire life, given that he got married so suddenly without telling anyone. In response, Munawar said, “The thing is the person with whom I got married, the date got fixed just a month before it. I did not know her when I went to Bigg Boss. People tend to think so much about my life, and I can't feed into that gossip.”

On proposing Mehzabeen

He went on to add, “When I came out of Bigg Boss, I was busy with a lot of work. At that time, Mikael was living with my sister then. He was with me for a week and we spent a lot of time together. When he was leaving, I felt like I don’t want him to go. I felt that he needs me. That time he kept hugging me the whole time, I felt that he needs me. At that point I wondered what I could so to keep him with me. For him, I took that decision. Even her [Mehzabeen] situation was quite similar like me. She has a 10-year-old daughter. I asked her the next day, ‘Are you okay marrying me?’ I stayed with that decision the whole night. I felt that Mikael should stay with me, I was just praying for that.”

Munawar was previously married to Jasmine, with whom he has his son Mikael. His marriage to Jasmine ended in divorce, and he has sole custody of his son.

Munawar made his acting debut with First Copy. The show was released on Amazon MX Player on June 16.