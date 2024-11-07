Munawar Faruqui makes appearance after threat from Lawrence Bishnoi, spotted with tight security

Standup comedian Munawar Faruqui, who recently faced threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, made a rare public appearance in Mumbai and was spotted with tight security. Also read: Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui threatened by Lawrence Bishnoi gang, gets security Munawar Faruqui was seen taking a ferry out of Andheri West.

Munawar Faruqui makes public appearance

On Thursday, the Bigg Boss 17 winner stepped out in Mumbai with beefed-up security. He was seen taking a ferry out of Andheri West, and it is believed he was heading to work.

Several videos from Munawar’s outing have emerged on social media. In the videos, he was seen wearing an all-black outfit with a red cap. The comedian appeared to be in high spirits as he posed for cameras and obligingly struck a pose for the paparazzi as well.

The videos also show the presence of heavy security, with the bodyguards maintaining a tight perimeter around him, and guiding him safely through the crowd.

Munawar Faruqui gets a threat

Last month, it was reported that Munawar has allegedly received threats from a criminal gang led by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently under investigation by the Mumbai police for his suspected involvement in the murder of former minister Baba Siddique. A police officer said they received information about a potential threat to the comedian from the gang. The reason for the threat was unclear. Over the past few years, Munawar has faced allegations from Hindu groups claiming that he hurt their sentiments during one of his shows, which he has firmly denied.

A probe by central intelligence agencies has found that a United Kingdom-based associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi outsourced the hit against stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui to two men in Delhi, The Indian Express has reported.

Munawar has made a name for himself in the Indian entertainment industry with his witty stand-up performances and music. The standup comedian was was also announced as the winner for TV show Bigg Boss 17.